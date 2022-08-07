Sunak slams Trusss’ starry-eyed boosterism as clashes over economy continue

Rishi Sunak pitted her clear-eyed realism against the starry-eyed boosterism of her Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, as she pledged to use a September emergency budget to cut taxes immediately.

The two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister have continued to clash over their economic plans after the Bank of England warned this week that the UK would fall into the longest recession since the financial crisis , with inflation expected to rise to over 13%.

Mr Sunak argued inflation needed to be brought under control before taxes were lowered, saying Ms Trusss had promised unfunded tax cuts would drive prices up further.





It means taking a bet with people’s savings, their pensions, their mortgage rates, it’s not a bet, I’m willing to take Rishi Sunak

In an interview with The Times, the former chancellor said: “The priority for me is not to do things that make it worse and I think putting over $40 billion and borrowing money in an economy which experiences a spiral of inflation risks making it worse”.

That might be fine, but I think that means taking a bet with people’s savings, their pensions, their mortgage rates, it’s not a bet I’m willing to take so I don’t want to make things worse.

He told the newspaper that the British people deserve lucid realism, not blind boosterism.

But Ms Truss said she did not accept the inevitability of a recession as she had pledged to cut taxes immediately if she won the race for No 10.

Despite the Bank of England’s harsh assessment this week, I do not believe in resigning our great country to a controlled decline or accepting the inevitability of a recession, the Foreign Secretary wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

I would get on track by presenting an emergency budget, charting a firm course to grow our economy to help fund our public services and the NHS.

I would use this to immediately tackle the cost of living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the National Insurance hike and suspending the green tax on energy bills.

Ms Truss wants to fast-track her plan to scrap the National Insurance hike by six months, implementing the change within days of a September emergency budget instead of waiting until April under normal rules Treasury, the newspaper reported.

During a campaign visit to Solihull on Saturday, the Foreign Secretary told reporters: What I mean as a Tory is people keep more of their own money, grow the economy so to avoid a recession and the best way to do that is by cutting taxes, but also freeing up investment in our economy.

She denounced Mr Sunak’s economic legacy as chancellor, saying: Under current plans, what we know is that Britain is heading into a recession.

It’s not inevitable, but we have to avoid it by making sure our economy is competitive, that it encourages businesses to grow, and that we keep taxes low.

Having the highest taxes in 70 years is not going to generate this economic growth and lead our country into a recession.

The foreign secretary previously insisted that tax cuts, not handouts, would help families with spiraling fuel bills this winter.

She told the Financial Times: Of course I will look at what more can be done. But the way I would do things is in a conservative way to reduce the tax burden, not to hand out handouts.

Responding to her comments, Mr Sunak said: It is simply wrong to rule out additional direct support at this time as Liz Truss has done, and furthermore her tax proposals will not help the people very significantly. people like retirees or low-income people who are exactly the kind of families that are going to need help.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss to agree an emergency budget this week or risk condemning millions of vulnerable, blameless children and pensioners to a winter of extreme poverty.

The reality is grim and undeniable: A financial time bomb will explode for families in October as a second fuel price hike in six months sends shockwaves through every household and pushes millions to the brink , Mr. Brown wrote in a Sunday op-ed. Observer.

Arguing that monetary policy has exacerbated soaring inflation, Ms Truss suggested the remit of the Bank of England should be reviewed after it was last set in 1997 under Mr Brown.

I fully support her independence, but her tenure cannot be bound by the same Brownian consensus twenty-five years later, she wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

Mr Sunak said any threat to review the Bank of England’s remit would be worrying and likely to scare off international investors.

Speaking after the biggest interest rate hike in 27 years, he told The Times the bank was not alone in underestimating both the depth and duration of inflation, adding: I believe in an independent central bank and I think it should act forcefully to inflate the handle.

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak outlined his plan for post-16 education reform, including the phasing out of university degrees that do not improve students’ earning potential, the creation of a Russell Group of Technical Colleges of world class and the introduction of a UK Baccalaureate which would prevent 16-year-olds dropping out of maths and English.

The former chancellor and Ms Truss are seeking support from Tory members to be elected as the party’s next leader and prime minister. Voting has begun and the result will be announced on September 5.

Mr Sunak said his approach to trying to catch up with Truss was to like to bombard party loyalists as he crisscrossed the country and met hundreds a day.

The race isn’t decided yet, he told The Times, saying: I’m probably the underdog in this, but it doesn’t look like the polls when I’m on the go.