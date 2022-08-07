Politics
Prime Minister Modi’s campaign in Har Ghar Tiranga sees J&K’s SHG members pull out all the stops to make tricolor ahead of 75th Independence Day
Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir aims to manufacture 20,000 flags which is to be achieved in due time with the help of SHG members
J&K’s Rajouri Budhal Town Self-Help Group has set a goal to make 2,000 flags to be distributed to villagers in the area. ANI
Srinagar: India celebrates Independence Day every year on August 15, but this year has special significance as it marks 75 years of the country’s freedom. Amid this, members of a self-help group (SHG) in Budhal block of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir make the Indian national flag after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga”
Tabassum, a member of SHG Budhal, said his group has set a goal of making 2,000 flags which will be distributed to villagers in the area.
“We are making the flags with enthusiasm and zeal, about 500 to 1,000 flags have been made so far,” she told the news agency. YEARS.
Block program manager Q Hanif said Rajouri district has set a target to make 20,000 flags which is to be done in due time with the help of SHG members.
Women associated with Rajouri self-help groups have their center in a remote and hilly area of Budhal Block.
In the Kashmir Valley, locals gladly and enthusiastically hoist the tricolor in front of their homes, hotels or restaurants. Also, the national flag flies high in many public places including the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kokila Chowk in Kishtwar.
Must read:Meet the man who sold his house to weave India’s first Tiranga on a single fabric without stitches for Rs 6.5 lakh
In Pulwama, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign has gained popularity as students engage in activities such as essay writing, painting and singing competitions, as well as participating in Tiranga rallies across educational institutions in the district.
Residents of the Anantnag district have also started to hoist tricolors on the roofs of their houses. “The residents are very happy and are in a positive mood for this campaign,” a resident was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.
The Border Security Force (BSF), Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) and the military also joined the campaign by raising the national flag on their posts and office buildings.
Campaign “Har Ghar Tiranga”
The brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign supported by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaign aims to encourage people to take the Tiranga or tricolor home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
Prime Minister Modi has asked all compatriots to hoist the national flag at home as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative (every house should hoist the tricolor). In addition, the Prime Minister also urged people to change the display images of their social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – to Tiranga or Tricolor.
Countrymen can show their enthusiasm and commitment by hoisting a flag in their homes from August 13 to 15, 2022. Additionally, they can pin a virtual flag and receive a certificate.
Don’t miss:Adjusting the flag code, tricolor for Rs 25, selfie points: how the Center pulls out all the stops to make Har Ghar Tiranga a success
“Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic not just of an act of personal connection with Tiranga , but also an embodiment of our The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness of the Indian national flag,” the Ministry of Culture said.
People used ‘Tiranga’ as a display image on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the “Har Ghar Tiranga” program is a message to the world that every Indian citizen is united to advance the journey of the India towards development, prosperity, security and culture.
With contributions from agencies
