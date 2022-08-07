Erdogan has warned that failure to help Russia will lead to his ouster next year | World | New





The Turkish leader met with Vladimir Putin at his residence in Sochi on Friday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed a leading role in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, helping broker a deal on resuming grain exports across the Black Sea. But military expert Igor Korochenko issued a stern warning to the Turkish leader not to step on Putin’s toes as he warned that Russia holds the keys to Erdogan’s re-election next year.

Speaking on Rossiya-1, Korochenko said: “Let’s not forget the most important thing – the 2023 election. “Without Russian support, without Putin’s support, the keys to Erdogan’s presidency are in the hands of the Russian leader if we are honest.” He continued: “We are not diminishing the role of the Turkish people in their choice. “We are also not diminishing the role of Erdogan in this area, but in the modern world, such a powerful and self-sufficient power as Russia influences the elections organized by other nations in favor of certain politicians. JUST IN: ‘Public unrest’ in EU as Germany ‘taken aback’ by reliance on Russian gas

“That’s why friendship with Russia and personal contacts between Putin and Erdogan are the advantages that will allow Turkish voters to vote for Erdogan next year. “Anyway, these were very good discussions and we hope for concrete and practical results.” Erdogan said the meetings between the Turkish and Russian delegations had been fruitful and that he would discuss developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia. Sitting across from Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television that it was important that the Akkuyu nuclear power plant being built by a Russian company in southern Turkey is completed on time. READ MORE: Horror warning from Russia: Putin could drop nukes on Ukraine if he ‘senses defeat’

Following their meeting last week, Putin and Erdogan also confirmed their determination to act cooperatively against terrorist organizations in Syria, according to a joint statement after their bilateral meeting. During the four-hour meeting held Friday in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, leaders agreed to take steps to increase trade volumes and meet both sides’ expectations on economic issues. and energy, according to the joint statement. Erdogan has threatened to order new military operations in Syria to expand the 30 km (20 miles) deep “safe zones” on the border. Turkey backs fighters in Syria who fought President Bashar al-Assad, who in turn is backed by Russia. Ankara’s operations in northern Syria have largely targeted a Kurdish militia it considers a terrorist group.

