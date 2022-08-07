Politics
Cooperative federalism has helped India emerge from the COVID pandemic (PM Modi)
New Delhi: Highlighting the efforts of state governments in tackling the challenge of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that collective efforts in the spirit of cooperative federalism as a force have helped India to get out of the COVID pandemic.
Addressing the Seventh Board Meeting of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Modi said, “Each state has played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against COVID. This has led India to become an example for developing countries to look up to as a global leader.
It was the first physical meeting of the Board of Governors since the start of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting being held by videoconference. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, three Lieutenant Governors and two Union Administrators and Ministers. The meeting was moderated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said India’s federal structure and cooperative federalism had become a model for the world during the COVID crisis. He said India has sent a powerful message to the developing countries of the world that it is possible to overcome challenges with resilience despite limited resources.
Prime Minister Modi said the credit goes to state governments, which have focused on delivering public services to the people through cooperation across political lines.
The Prime Minister underlined that the seventh meeting was the culmination of months of reflection and rigorous consultations between the Center and the States to identify national priorities.
“For the first time in 75 years of India’s independence, all of India’s Chief Secretaries gathered in one place and deliberated on matters of national importance for three days. This collective process led to the development of the agenda for this meeting,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister further underscored the need for India to focus on modernizing agriculture, livestock and food processing to become self-sufficient and a world leader in the agricultural sector.
He said rapid urbanization can become India’s strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, seamless service delivery and improved quality of life for every citizen of urban India.
He also spoke about India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 and called it a unique opportunity to show the world that India is not just Delhi but all the states and union territories in the country. Prime Minister Modi said we should develop a mass movement around the G20. This will allow us to identify the best talent available in the country. He also said there should be a dedicated G20 team in the states to get the most out of this initiative.
Speaking about the G20 Presidency, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “The G20 Presidency presents a great opportunity and a great responsibility. For the first time in the history of the G20, India will host the G20 meetings during the year, not only in Delhi but in every state and union territory.
While highlighting several initiatives undertaken to improve learning outcomes, teacher capacity building and skills, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked and requested further support from states for the implementation successful implementation of the national education policy.
NITI Aayog Vice President Suman Bery reiterated that India’s transformation must take place in its states. He reaffirmed the need for the combined efforts of the Center and the States to realize the vision of a resurgent India after the pandemic.
Each Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor present at the meeting addressed the meeting, highlighting the priorities, achievements and challenges of their respective States and Union Territories, with particular emphasis on the four key points of the agenda.
In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that each state should focus on promoting its 3Ts – Trade, Tourism, Technology, through all Indian missions across the world. He said states must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for the same in each state. “We should encourage people to use local products whenever possible,” he said. “Vocal for local” is not the agenda of an individual political party, but a common goal, he added.
Prime Minister Modi said that while GST collection has improved, our potential is much greater. “Increasing GST collection requires collective action from the Center and the states. This is crucial to strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy,” he said.
Speaking on the national education policy, Prime Minister Modi said the NEP was formulated after long deliberations. He said we should involve all stakeholders in its implementation and develop a clear and time-bound roadmap for it.
He expressed his gratitude to CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences. He said that NITI Aayog will study States’ concerns, challenges and best practices and then plan the way forward. He said the issues discussed at this meeting will define national priorities for the next 25 years, adding that the seeds we sow today will define the fruits reaped by India in 2047.
The 7th Board Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center in the nation’s capital on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by State and Union Territory Chief Ministers, Legislators, UT Lieutenant Governors, Ex-Officio Members, NITI Aayog Vice President, Full-time NITI Aayog Members and Union ministers as special guests. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting.
Notably, this meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Board of Governors since July 2019.
The agenda of the NITI Aayog meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses; implementation of the national education policy-school education; the implementation of the national policy of education-higher education; and urban governance.
Sources
2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/cooperative-federalism-helped-india-emerge-from-covid-pandemic-pm-modi/5156901.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- One of four Muslim men killed in potentially Albuquerque-related killings is considered a ‘brilliant public servant’ August 7, 2022
- Sunak slams Trusss’ starry-eyed boosterism as clashes over economy continue August 7, 2022
- Putin-Erdogan: improving our political and economic relations August 7, 2022
- Health officials live a fine line as monkeypox spreads within LGBT community August 7, 2022
- Arizona man details monkeypox diagnosis as cases rise in country August 7, 2022