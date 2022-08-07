Cooperative federalism has helped India emerge from the COVID pandemic (PM Modi)

New Delhi: Highlighting the efforts of state governments in tackling the challenge of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that collective efforts in the spirit of cooperative federalism as a force have helped India to get out of the COVID pandemic.

Addressing the Seventh Board Meeting of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Modi said, “Each state has played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against COVID. This has led India to become an example for developing countries to look up to as a global leader.

It was the first physical meeting of the Board of Governors since the start of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting being held by videoconference. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, three Lieutenant Governors and two Union Administrators and Ministers. The meeting was moderated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said India’s federal structure and cooperative federalism had become a model for the world during the COVID crisis. He said India has sent a powerful message to the developing countries of the world that it is possible to overcome challenges with resilience despite limited resources.

Prime Minister Modi said the credit goes to state governments, which have focused on delivering public services to the people through cooperation across political lines.

The Prime Minister underlined that the seventh meeting was the culmination of months of reflection and rigorous consultations between the Center and the States to identify national priorities.

“For the first time in 75 years of India’s independence, all of India’s Chief Secretaries gathered in one place and deliberated on matters of national importance for three days. This collective process led to the development of the agenda for this meeting,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further underscored the need for India to focus on modernizing agriculture, livestock and food processing to become self-sufficient and a world leader in the agricultural sector.

He said rapid urbanization can become India’s strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, seamless service delivery and improved quality of life for every citizen of urban India.

He also spoke about India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 and called it a unique opportunity to show the world that India is not just Delhi but all the states and union territories in the country. Prime Minister Modi said we should develop a mass movement around the G20. This will allow us to identify the best talent available in the country. He also said there should be a dedicated G20 team in the states to get the most out of this initiative.

Speaking about the G20 Presidency, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “The G20 Presidency presents a great opportunity and a great responsibility. For the first time in the history of the G20, India will host the G20 meetings during the year, not only in Delhi but in every state and union territory.

While highlighting several initiatives undertaken to improve learning outcomes, teacher capacity building and skills, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked and requested further support from states for the implementation successful implementation of the national education policy.

NITI Aayog Vice President Suman Bery reiterated that India’s transformation must take place in its states. He reaffirmed the need for the combined efforts of the Center and the States to realize the vision of a resurgent India after the pandemic.

Each Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor present at the meeting addressed the meeting, highlighting the priorities, achievements and challenges of their respective States and Union Territories, with particular emphasis on the four key points of the agenda.

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that each state should focus on promoting its 3Ts – Trade, Tourism, Technology, through all Indian missions across the world. He said states must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for the same in each state. “We should encourage people to use local products whenever possible,” he said. “Vocal for local” is not the agenda of an individual political party, but a common goal, he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that while GST collection has improved, our potential is much greater. “Increasing GST collection requires collective action from the Center and the states. This is crucial to strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy,” he said.

Speaking on the national education policy, Prime Minister Modi said the NEP was formulated after long deliberations. He said we should involve all stakeholders in its implementation and develop a clear and time-bound roadmap for it.

He expressed his gratitude to CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences. He said that NITI Aayog will study States’ concerns, challenges and best practices and then plan the way forward. He said the issues discussed at this meeting will define national priorities for the next 25 years, adding that the seeds we sow today will define the fruits reaped by India in 2047.

The 7th Board Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center in the nation’s capital on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by State and Union Territory Chief Ministers, Legislators, UT Lieutenant Governors, Ex-Officio Members, NITI Aayog Vice President, Full-time NITI Aayog Members and Union ministers as special guests. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting.

Notably, this meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Board of Governors since July 2019.

The agenda of the NITI Aayog meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses; implementation of the national education policy-school education; the implementation of the national policy of education-higher education; and urban governance.