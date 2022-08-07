Among the mentions of Donald Trump, one holds a special place in his heart: Kari Lake





It doesn’t matter what you ask Kari Lake about your family? And she says, “The family is fine but it will never be great until we have free and fair elections,” the former president has often told donors, according to a source close to the political operation of Trump. He was like, you could ask him, what’s the weather like? And shell turn it into election. Oh, the weather in Phoenix is ​​okay, but you can never have good weather unless the election is fair.

Over the past year, Lake has appeared with Trump at rallies and been spotted at Mar-a-lago events. She is a favorite guest on conservative shows, although she has only appeared on Fox News once in prime time. There’s been so much buzz surrounding Lake that it’s led to speculation in her circles and among her right-wing fans that she might be on Trump’s shortlist for a potential running mate, should she eventually become governor and he was running for president again. Those familiar with Trump’s thinking say they are unfamiliar with such talk and speculation is painfully premature.

Kari Lake is honored to have President Trump’s support, Lake’s campaign spokesman Ross Trumble said. She is solely focused on defeating Katie Hobbs and advancing the Arizona First program.

Lake officially secured his party’s nomination Thursday after a close primary fight. As of Friday, at the CPAC in Dallas, she was greeted like a rock star by the crowd of conservative activists.

Kari Lake won this difficult race in which he was spent 10 to 1 by sticking to the key and vital issue that the 2020 election in Arizona and across the country was rigged and stolen, said Boris Epshteyn, former special assistant to Trump in white. House who worked on the ground in Arizona challenging the election results. The main reasons Kari Lake is widely praised are that she hasn’t deviated and isn’t afraid of mainstream media, Democrats, or RINOs. Kari stuck to the main MAGA problem and she won.

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake waves to the crowd as former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally July 22 in Prescott, Arizona. | Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

The rise in status of lakes in Trump’s world is not just a testament to the power of former presidents’ approval and the importance of 2020 election conspiracies in modern GOP politics. It also underscores Trump’s success in putting his stamp on governorates across the country.

While Trump has played a pivotal role pushing MAGA candidates into races for seats from the state house to the US Congress, he has been particularly focused on governors. Allies and aides say he often felt blocked by Republican governors who he felt were not aligned with him while he was in the White House. He also sees governors as key to his potential political future, noting that much of the electoral infrastructure falls within their domain.

That’s especially the case in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, where Trump felt cheated in a win. In Pennsylvania, he backed Doug Mastriano, who promoted false claims by former presidents about a stolen 2020 election, attended Trump’s January 6 rally and march to Capitol Hill, and won the Republican nomination. In Michigan, Trump backed conservative commentator Tudor Dixon, who won the Republican gubernatorial primary. Dixon said she believed Trump won the state in 2020 even though he lost to Biden by thousands of votes, and she spoke about her belief that there were irregularities in the 2020 election though she didn’t go as far as other state Republicans in saying the election was stolen.

In Arizona, the Trump-endorsed Lake took on Karrin Taylor Robson, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and incumbent Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, among others. While Robson spent $18 million, Lake spent just $3.8 million and relied heavily on Trump’s endorsement and media appearances to get voters’ attention.

Trump was unable to unseat incumbent Brian Kemp from the Georgia governor’s seat, despite the encouragement of a primary campaign against him for his refusal to overturn the 2020 election results. And the candidate endorsed by Trump in Nebraska, arrests robbery rally participant Charles Herbster, failed to win the primary there.

But the president has affected GOP gubernatorial races elsewhere, such as in Maryland, where Trump’s favored nominee Dan Cox beat Kelly Schulz by double digits. Schulz was backed by more establishment Republicans while Cox called Pence a traitor for his actions on Jan. 6. And in Arkansas, Trump backed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who won the GOP primary and is seen as a shoe to replace Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a critic of Trump’s behavior on January 6.

The elevation of GOP gubernatorial candidates who trumpet Trump’s lies about the election could have a profound impact on American democracy, political observers warn. If Mastriano, Lake and Dixon found themselves in power, they would be in critical positions to influence the course of the 2024 election. If Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona had gone to Trump in 2020, he would have won a second term. .

But these candidates must first be elected. And a host of Republican strategists have warned that they are deeply flawed in general election showdowns, precisely because of their allegiance to the former president and the lies of the 2020 election.

I think that’s a problem for Republicans in the general election. Voters in general want to look forward, not back, said Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist who led Rudy Giulianis’ presidential bid in 2008 and Chris Christies’ race in 2016. Even Republican voters who voted for Trump and may even agree with him on some level focus on gas prices and inflation and they just don’t focus on the 2020 election. ‘he is coming. For the Republican Party, it is better that the 2022 and 2024 elections are a referendum on Biden and not on Trump.

Lake is among those who may end up rising high due to his closeness to Trump, only to find that doesn’t play out among a wider electorate. Arizona Republicans say she will have to go beyond MAGA hardliners and embrace the state’s moderates if she is to win against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, who is the top election official in the state. Arizona and has spent the past year battling Lakes’ voter fraud allegations.

Arizona Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before casting her ballot for the primary election, July 21, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona | Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

After Biden narrowly won Arizona in the 2020 election, Trump and his allies embarked on a political crusade to advocate and try to overturn the results. Over the next year and a half, a wave of partisan election audits, conspiracy theories and lawsuits made Arizona ground zero for efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 results. claims by Trump and his allies have been proven false. Just this week, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich ruled that a claim by Cyber ​​Ninjas, the group that conducted one of the so-called audits in the state, claiming that nearly 300 deceased people had voted in the elections, was not true. Only one person on the Cyber ​​Ninja roster had died.

Voter denial absolutely works in a Republican primary, but when you go to the general election, it’s Kari’s job to reach out to Republicans who didn’t vote for her and Independent or Democratic voters who are upset with the direction of the country. , said Barrett Marson, an Arizona-based Republican strategist. Yes, he plays in the primaries, but I don’t know if he will play in the general election. Trump lost Arizona.

After her primary victory, Lake met with Republican Governors Association officials about her work to support her through the general election. The RGA, which helps GOP candidates across the country, is currently chaired by incumbent Arizona Governor Ducey, who backed Robson in the primary.

The RGA congratulates Kari on her primary win, and we look forward to working to get her governor elected in November, RGA Vice President Kim Reynolds said in a statement.

The day after Tuesday’s primary election, before the results were announced, NBC News asked Lake if she had a message for establishment Republicans, including Pence and Ducey, whom she so excoriated. personal.

I want to bring the Republican Party together. Were one big happy family sometimes, sometimes dysfunctional, but we can come together, Lake said. I want to bring people together.

But at that press conference, she started talking about unsubstantiated fraud allegations again.

We have a lot of evidence of irregularities and problems, and we were going to fix them. I’m not going to leak it to fake news, Lake said.

