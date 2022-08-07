Pakistan. Imran Khan’s public rallies a ‘political stunt’, says minister – News





PTI gears up for ‘big power show’ at Parade Ground in Islamabad

By ANI

Posted: Sun Aug 7 2022, 7:07 PM

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday called back-to-back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public rallies across the country a “political stunt” and said former Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to divert attention from his theft while referring to PTI’s foreign funding case.

In a statement, Sanaullah said the PTI is allowed to hold a public rally at the Parade Ground, adding that it will be a political stunt.

He also warned against the ongoing investigation into the PTI foreign funding matter, saying: “Anyone who will not cooperate with the FIA ​​regarding an investigation into the prohibited funding matter [against PTI] will be stopped. »

Reacting to Imran’s announcement of his candidacy for the nine assembly seats that became vacant after the country’s National Assembly accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MPs, Interior Minister Sanaullah lashed out at him, saying that Khan would suffer defeat in the next polls in all countries. nine Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the PTI is preparing to hold a “great power show” at the Parade Ground in Islamabad to decide its strategy with party supporters on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

On Saturday, the PTI announced that it would hold a public rally in Islamabad on August 14.

ARY News reported that sources familiar with the decisions taken by the party at a meeting headed by Imran Khan on Saturday informed that all party organizations had been asked to make arrangements to hold rallies for the day of the independence.

Meanwhile, a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed the timing of by-votes for the nine seats in the Assembly, PTI leader Imran Khan announced his candidacy for the nine seats on Saturday.

The nine seats are among 11 left vacant after the National Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of PTI MPs and denoted them last week following the removal of party leader Imran Khan from office. of the Prime Minister earlier this month. year.

The polling body announced the constituency schedule for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, as well as NA-237 Malir on Friday. . , NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

Reacting to Sanaullah’s statement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry advised the interior minister to be careful when making remarks about the party’s leadership.

“Your value is no more than an SHO from Kohsar police station,” PTI chief told interior minister, as ruling PML-N has no government in any province of the country .

Fawad Chaudhry also warned the Minister of the Interior of the consequences of his statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that the announcement to hold a public rally first came from the official PTI Twitter account on Saturday, and was later confirmed by the party’s Senior Vice President, Fawad Chaudhry, during a a press conference, reported The Dawn.

Imran Khan said: “Elections would be held this year, the government parties want to single it out…would fight against the rulers on every platform.”

“The plans of the ruling alliance to disqualify him would never be completed,” he said, adding that the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as head of the ECP was a major mistake.

