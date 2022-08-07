He’s more popular than ever: Former President Donald Trump easily beats Governor Ron DeSantis in CPAC Straw poll for 2024





Former President Donald Trump appeared to be the preferred Republican candidate for president in 2024 on Saturday as he won overwhelming support in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

When asked who they preferred as a Republican presidential candidate, 69% of the 1,000 CPAC attendees who voted preferred Trump, while 24% preferred Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. If Trump chooses not to run, 65% of attendees said they would support DeSantis, followed by former President Donald Trump Jr.’s son at 8% and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at 6%.

Perhaps shockingly, former Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t been mentioned in CPAC polls, despite rumors of a potential run in 2024 in recent months.

Trump had a 99% approval rating among CPAC attendees, Politico reported. He’s more popular than ever, said Jim McLaughlin, a Trump pollster who conducted the unofficial poll.

After the vote, Trump said the mock CPAC poll is a well-respected poll and added: When you see those numbers, there’s a great sense of unity. Not only at CPAC, but I’m thinking of the Republican Party. DeSantis did not attend the conference and has yet to comment on the CPAC poll results.

Support for the former president in Saturday’s poll marks a 10-point increase since the last poll in February, in which Trump received support from 59% of voters. Of course, since these polls are taken at CPAC, they are not indicative of the overall GOP electorate.

Last month, Trump told New York Magazine that it was not a question of whether he would run, but when: I am very confident that, if I decide to run, I will win. Yet he has not announced his candidacy for re-election.

Unlike the CPAC straw poll, a more representative poll taken last month shows Republicans supporting candidates other than Trump. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, 49% of Republican voters surveyed said they would vote for the former president in a Republican primary, meaning more than half would vote for someone other. DeSantis garnered 25% of the vote.

Although Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) has been a strong Trump supporter, Graham said on Sunday he does not believe the 2020 election was stolen and he made it clear he believes the former president should drop that claim if he wants to run in 2024. If he wants to run for president, talking about 2020 isn’t what people want to hear, Graham said on State of the Union’s CNN. “If you want to be president again in 2024, focus on solving the problems that Americans live with.”

