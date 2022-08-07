Politics
US Senator Todd Young wins bipartisan votes for microchip funding
Senator Todd Young prevailed over Senate Red Tribe vs. Blue Tribe tribalism to win bipartisan passage of legislation to compete with China on scientific innovation and the production of microchips vital to everything from missile defense systems to new cars and smartphones .
The Indiana Republican was a co-sponsor of the bill with Senator Chuck Schumerleader of the Democratic majority.
The passage came after Young’s persistent efforts to persuade enough other Republicans that it was good for America, not just a political advantage for President Joe Bidenand convince Senator Mitch McConnellthe Republican leader, not to block the vote.
Seventeen Republicans voted for the $280 billion Flea Law and Science, approved 64-33. It is providing $52 billion to microchip makers to encourage production in America, reducing reliance on foreign production that has been halted during the pandemic and caused problems in the supply chain. The shortage has plagued the auto industry.
Fears have grown that China and other countries, with their huge subsidies for scientific development, including in the military field, will leave this nation vulnerable.
Young said after his appearance that the bipartisan majority was convinced by the national security proposal. And frankly, they came to understand that it was essential to winning the 21st century, ensuring that our values prevail and not those of the Chinese Communist Party.
Then, after the big Senate vote, House Republican leaders had a different plea:
Win one for the Commies.
They didn’t say it that way, of course, but their sudden and fiery opposition to this competition with China could be characterized as follows: better a victory for Xi Jinping than a victory for Joe Biden.
It was back to tribal politics.
The change came, resulting in a surprising shift by many House Republicans from expected support to the opposition. Why? Republican leaders have a crisis Senator Joe Manchin announcing an agreement with Schumer on a reconciliation deal that could pass on a party-line vote, avoiding a filibuster. The agreement included major initiatives in the fight against global warming, the promotion of new energies, the reduction of prescription drug costs, the expansion of the availability of health insurance and the reduction of the deficit.
All of these initiatives, stalled Bidens parties Building back better program, are popular. If they pass, it would be a victory for Biden, possibly improving his low approval rating and allowing Democrats to do better in the near-term election.
McConnell was furious. He had agreed not to block the competition with China bill after it emerged that Democrats had backed down from seeking passage of a reconciliation bill with Biden’s initiatives and taxes on companies. He had earlier refused to let the China Competition Bill pass as long as Democrats were still planning a reconciliation attempt. Why China and reconciliation have ever been linked comes down to tribal warfare.
The Manchin–Schumer Agreement was announced just hours after the China Competition Bill was passed.
Angry House Republican leaders have urged their members to vote against Chinese competition as a reward. Some of those who were supposed to vote for the bill would not. But two dozen Republicans have always supported him as it is adopted and signed by Biden.
McConnell’s reimbursement in the Senate included the defeat of a bill to provide expanded health care for veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic combustion fireplaces. The way veterans care has become linked to competition with China has also involved tribal conflicts. Young, retaining his tribal status, voted against the bill, though he and other Closure-blocking Republicans insisted it was due to a recently discovered funding shortfall.
The perceived pettiness in blocking veterans’ care was so damaging to the Red Tribe that Senate Republicans quickly caved. The Senate, with the tribes equally divided, moves or stalls in mysterious ways. He finally decided to pass the bill that Young had sought for so long to take competition with China seriously.
Jack Colwell is a columnist for The Tribune. Write to him in care of The Tribune or by email at [email protected]
