What is ABTA asking of Boris Johnson’s successor?





Recognize the significant weight of the travel industry in the UK economy and maintain a constructive and continuous dialogue between industry leaders, ministers and civil servants. These are some of the demands made by Mark Tanzer, executive director of the Association of British Tour Operators and Agencies (ABTA) of the new Prime Minister who will succeed Boris Johnson after his resignation.

The British Conservative Party opened the race to choose the candidates to become the new Prime Minister, in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, and the Minister of the Economy, Rishi Sunak, face off. A) Yes, Tanker wrote a letter to both candidates, who travel the country in August to make themselves known to party members and convince them to vote for them. On September 5, the name of the new leader will be announced weddingwho would also become Johnson’s replacement. In his letter, the director of agencies calls for the responsibility of “federating the different policy lines that affect international travel, which are found in the different ministries”. Other Issues Raised To Conservative Party politicians, they hint at the problems arising from the UK’s exit from the European Union or industry’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions and the necessary government support to achieve it. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. And in this summer of labor shortages in the UK, Tanzer also conveys the importance of finding workable solutions to the challenges of labor mobility between the UK and the EU. “Policy changes are an opportunity to emphasize what we need from this government to ensure a thriving and sustainable industry, and how we need to work together to achieve it,” he said. Although you remember, Parliament may be on vacation, but politics does not stop, because the leadership candidates wedding it isnot make their case for why they should be next firstwhich underlines the need to continue to lobby to make them understand the importance of the international travel industry to the UK economy. Latest on ABTA: -The first free summer after Brexit: ABTA warns to avoid meltdowns – ABTA chooses Morocco to travel again with its annual convention

