PM Modi commends states for cooperative federalism in fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the collective efforts of all states in the spirit of cooperative federalism were the force that helped India emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the 7th NITI Aayog Board Meeting, the Prime Minister said that during the pandemic, each state has played a crucial role in focusing on delivering public services to the grassroots through cooperation between political lines. In this process, India has emerged as an example to be considered as a global leader for developing countries.
Telangana and Bihar chief ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Nitish Kumar did not attend the meeting, which was attended by 23 other chief ministers, three lieutenant governors and two administrators and union ministers. .
In a four-page letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Rao had previously indicated that he would stay away from the meeting in strong protest against the Union government’s current tendency to discriminate against states and not not treat them as equal partners. . NITI Aayog called the decision unfortunate, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the boycott showed that Telangana’s chief minister had lost interest in development work for the country’s growth.
Four key issues
This year, the Board of Directors discussed four key issues: crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agricultural products; the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in school education; the implementation of the national education policy in higher education; and urban governance.
In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister stressed the need to focus on modernizing agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing to become self-sufficient and a world leader in the agricultural sector. He said rapid urbanization could be turned into a force by using technology to ensure ease of living, seamless service delivery and improved quality of life.
Describing India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 as a unique opportunity to show the world that India was not just confined to Delhi but comprised all states and union territories, Mr Modi called for a movement of mass to identify the best talent available in the country. . There should be a dedicated G20 team in the United States to make the most of the initiative, he said.
In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said that every state should focus on promoting trade, tourism and technology through every Indian mission around the world. States must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying their opportunities. Even though Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had improved, there was much more potential. Increasing the collection of the GST requires collective action by the Center and the States. This is crucial to strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy, he said.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “For the first time in the history of the G20, India will host the G20 meetings during the year not only in Delhi but in every state and territory of the Union. While highlighting initiatives to improve learning outcomes, teacher capacity building and skills, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked and requested further support from states in implementing successful implementation of the national education policy.
Import of edible oil
NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand later said in a press conference that the prime minister had also stressed the need for self-sufficiency in the field of edible oil. India was currently importing edible oil worth about 1 lakh crore, meeting almost half of the total import demand.
During the meeting, a key request from States was to make the minimum support price (MSP) for pulses and oilseeds more effective. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought better irrigation facilities in 13 districts for rapid growth in mustard cultivation.
In response to a question from the media, NITI member Aayog said that over the past five to six years there has been a significant increase in the production of pulses, except for the deficiency of masoor and arhar dal, leading to dependence on imports of about 7%. He said the northeastern states are expanding oil palm cultivation areas.
At the meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated the demand for a five-year extension of the GST compensation. He also called for a review of royalty rates for coal and other important minerals; and suggested that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be implemented in rural areas near cities and towns with populations under 20,000.
