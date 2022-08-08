Trump gives House pause as McCarthy boosts mainstream Republicans





Former President Trump paid far less attention to House races than to statewide races and many Republicans don’t care at all.

Why it matters: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies are bolstering the fortunes of more mainstream Republicans than MAGA in crucial primaries, often working under the radar.

What’s going on: The McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC quietly spent about $7 million in the Republican primaries, spurring more eligible candidates.

In California, the CLF helped save Rep. Young Kims’ campaign from a right-wing challenger and also bailed out anti-Trump GOP Rep. David Valadao from a MAGA opponent. The group spent $1 million to boost Juan Ciscomani, a famous Hispanic rookie in a swing Arizona neighborhood, and nearly $600,000 to help Navy veteran Jen Kiggans win against a right-wing opponent in a battlefield district of Virginia. Trump for helping stop the former president from wreaking havoc in key races. McCarthy helped convince Trump not to endorse a challenger against Valadao. If Valadao had lost the primary, the Democrats would have been the favorites to win his seat.

Zoom in: While Trump has held rallies for front-runner Senate and gubernatorial candidates, his focus in the House has mostly been limited to getting revenge on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Trump’s House endorsements focus on prosecuting Republicans who backed his impeachment, and a few others he considers disloyal. McCarthy had a mixed record defending three Republican lawmakers against Trump-endorsed challenges on Tuesday. Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse defeated a MAGA challenger, but Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer narrowly lost to Trump-backed John Gibbs. Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutlers’ race against Trump-endorsed Joe Kent is too close to call. GOP establishment-aligned super PACs spent an estimated $3 million to boost Herrera Beutler in the primary.

What’s next: After November, the McCarthys caucus should become even more pro-Trump.

House Republicans nominated MAGA-leaning candidates to many safe seats, and most of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump either retired or lost. Pragmatic members like Representatives David McKinley of West Virginia and Rodney Davis of Illinois, who both backed Bidens’ infrastructure deal, were also defeated by fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans.

