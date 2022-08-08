Jokowi has a heart with Prabowo





Jakarta – The initiator of JokPro2024, M Qodari estimated that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) “no heart” with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. This, Qodari said, was evidenced by the appointment of Prabowo to close the badminton tournament on Jokowi’s behalf. “If I’m not mistaken, last night Prabowo was representing the president inaugurating what kind of match, since when was the minister appointed by the president to open it. This is not an official event of the ministry but a sporting event, representing the president,” Qodari told the Total Politics discussion at Warung WOW, South Jakarta, on Sunday (08/07/2022). According to Qodari, the appointment of ministers to represent the president at non-ministerial events is a novelty. For this reason, Qodari sees the nomination as a clear signal that Jokowi “has heart” with Prabowo to face 2024. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I think this is the clearest signal that Jokowi has a heart, Jokowi is playing with Prabowo,” Qodari said. Qodari said Jokowi’s support for Prabowo makes a lot of sense. Because, Qodari said, among all the 2024 presidential candidates who can definitely go ahead and win, there is Prabowo. “That’s why I think these developments are important, yes, but rationally it makes sense for Jokowi to be close and supportive of Prabowo, why? Yes, he is the most certain of all the presidential candidates. He most certainly can go ahead and win,” he added. he said. Further, Qodari said the closeness of Jokowi and Prabowo is also due to the fact that they are in a circle, where Prabowo is Jokowi’s minister. Not only that, Qodari said, but Jokowi would also be comfortable with Prabowo. “So back to the question, why is Pak Jokowi now close to Pak Prabowo? One because he is the minister, his two contributions are extraordinary in a situation like this, uniting the nation. There is Pak Prabowo, there are people who still I don’t want to be vaccinated. Imagine if Pak Prabowo was there. Outside (of the government), our vaccination is not finished, the contribution of Pak Prabowo is enormous. Thirdly, I think Jokowi is very comfortable with Prabowo with his gestures, with his body language,” he said. (when/aik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6221718/relawan-jokpro2024-jokowi-ada-hati-dengan-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos