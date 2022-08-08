Politics
Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan reveals Biden’s weakness with China
It’s one thing for Republicans to accuse Joe Biden of being a weak compromise on China
It’s another for Democrat Nancy Pelosi, of all people, to prove it.
And that’s what the 82-year-old Speaker of the House did when she went ahead with her plan – despite pleas from the White House – to visit Taiwan.
And when she did – despite scathing criticism from mainland communist Chinese – she acted like British Prime Minister Winston Churchill faced Hitler and the Nazis during World War II.
Sounding more presidential than the president, she took a direct swipe at Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping, as well as other authoritarian colleagues.
She even capped off her Asian tour with a visit to the DMZ in Korea.
Landing earlier in Taiwan amid brutal Chinese Communist threats of invasion, Pelosi said, “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. The determination of the Americas to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains steadfast.
President John F. Kennedy could not have said it better.
And if this was Pelosis’ last hurrah before Republicans take control of the House after the November election, she at least comes out with a bang and not a whimper.
Pelosi, the third in charge of the presidential succession, met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and assured him of American support for island democracy.
While the Red Chins claim Taiwan as a mainland province, Taiwan was never part of China, but developed as a full-fledged democracy.
The reaction to Pelosis’ action in Taiwan was a far cry from the fallout she faced when, putting dignity aside, she publicly tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s 2020-minute State of the Union address. after you finish saying it.
While Pelosi did little to hide his contempt for Trump, leading two impeachments against him, his visit to Taiwan was far more Trumpian than anything Biden would do.
And while Biden and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seem subordinate to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party and the military, it was refreshing to see Pelosi reaffirm American commitment to the democracies around the world.
Pelosi made the trip to Taiwan despite objections from Biden and Miley, who both seem comfortable with their China appeasement policies, despite China emerging as the biggest threat to the United States and other democracies in the world. world.
Biden is compromised on China because he’s the big guy Hunter Biden listed as the beneficiary of 10% of the multi-million dollar deal he worked with Chinese businessmen when Biden was vice president .
Milley, like some other retired American military leaders, is likely looking for a soft landing when he retires. That means considering lucrative job offers from consulting and lobbying firms with associations, like the NBA, with the Chinese communist government.
This may partly explain why the Biden administration is going out of its way not to provoke the Chinese, which Pelosis’s visit evidently did. Biden even postponed a routine test of the Minuteman III missile so as not to provoke the Chinese.
Many Republicans who backed Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, the first by a senior US official in 25 years, believe it is China that should be worried about provoking the United States, not the other way around.
As Pelosi stood up to the Chinese, the Biden administration, in its ongoing sanctions campaign against Vladimir Putin, announced sanctions against Putin’s girlfriend.
It is Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, 39, a former Olympic gymnast, who heads the National Media Group, which produces pro-Kremlin propaganda. From now on, own Alina will have to rely on the black marker for lipstick.
If China invades Taiwan, Biden can blame Pelosi for making things happen. Then Biden can ask the CIA to identify Chinese President Xi Jinping’s girlfriend if he has one and sanction her. This will show him who’s boss.
Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2022/08/07/lucas-pelosis-taiwan-visit-exposes-biden-weakness-with-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
