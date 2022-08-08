Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP is still strong





The man who occupied the Oval Office has organized rallies and endorsed candidates across the country this primary season. And the past week has provided crucial tests of its influence, from Michigan to Kansas to Arizona to Washington state.

It is with Trump’s strength in the Republican Party that we begin our weekly journey through the numbers.

Political analysts have long wondered when, or if, Trump’s hold on the Republican electorate will end. Many articles have been written about how his influence may very well be on the wane. Last week, however, offered proof that Trump remains a center of power within the party. This lines up with other data suggesting that while the former president may not be as powerful as he once was, he remains a force to be reckoned with in the GOP. Candidates backed by Trump have won important statewide primaries in Arizona, including the gubernatorial nominee (beaten one endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence), the U.S. Senate, the attorney general of State and the Secretary of State. All deny that Joe Biden rightfully won the 2020 presidential election. Similarly, in Michigan, Trump-backed Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial nomination. And U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump last year after Jan. 6, was defeated in the GOP primary by another Trump-backed Holocaust denier in the 3rd Congressional District. Trump’s choice for governor of Kansas (Derek Schmidt) also won his primary.

The former president has had great success this primary season in GOP contests without incumbents or those featuring two incumbent lawmakers due to redistricting. By my tally, his candidates have won just under 90% of contested primaries for governor or Congress that had no incumbent or two incumbents due to redistricting.

That’s a high figure, though down from the 96% of such primaries its candidates have won in the 2020 cycle.

So far, the only major contest last week that a Trump candidate has lost was in Washington’s 4th District open primary. GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse qualified for the general election under the state’s two main primary systems, even though he voted to impeach Trump and had to resist Loren Culp’s challenge, endorsed by Trump, who was in third place.

But even Newhouse’s advancement proves that Trump remains a center of power in the GOP. On Sunday, Newhouse garnered just over 25% of the primary vote and just 34% of those who voted for a Republican candidate in the district. That’s incredibly low for a congressman.

Indeed, Newhouse and California’s David Valadao, the only other Republican so far to vote to impeach Trump and make it to the November ballot, won about 25% of the primary vote. And both did so in primaries where all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran on the same ballot, with the top two voters advancing to November — meaning there there were a lot of non-Republicans voting. Trump’s success in the primaries this season shouldn’t be all that surprising given national polls. His very favorable rating among Republicans is in the low 50s. That’s down from around 70% at the end of the 2020 campaign, but it means just over half of Republicans really like Trump. . There is not another active candidate who comes close to this level of worship. Speaking of candidates who aren’t Trump, few non-incumbents have ever voted at or above where Trump currently sits in early national presidential primary polls — he’s about 50% of the vote. national primary.

The non-Trump candidates who made it into the modern primary era appear to be Democrats Al Gore in 1998 and Hillary Clinton in 2014. Both went on to win their party’s nomination in the next presidential election. .

The closest Republicans were George HW Bush in 1986 and George W. Bush in 1998. Both voted in the 1940s and would go on to win the GOP nomination.

While it’s true that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has won over Trump nationally, he’s still about 25 points behind him.

Perhaps the best way to understand Trump’s position in the GOP is to look at the verbs “could” and “will.” Trump could be defeated if he decides to run for the Republican nomination. However, he will be hard to beat.

A blurry image three months before Election Day

Before we get ahead with all that talk of 2024, there’s a big election going on this year! The 2022 midterms are only about three months away, and the picture has become more uncertain as we approach the date.

Normally, mid-term reviews follow a simple pattern. The White House party is losing seats in Congress (especially in the House). This is especially the case when the incumbent president has an approval rating of less than 50%. Biden’s approval rating is below 40%. Yet the generic congressional ballot keeps getting tighter. The 3-point lead the Republicans held in May is completely gone now. (The generic ballot typically asks respondents some form of the following question: “If the Congressional elections were held today, would you vote for the Democratic or Republican party?”) This is unusual. Often, the contesting party improves its standing on the generic ballot during the midterm cycle. The vagueness in the national environment may be related to what voters think are the important issues of the day. Yes, the economy is question #1. And yes, inflation remains historically high. This has led to a decline in real per capita disposable income (ie the money Americans have to spend). Still, some facets of the economy are pretty good or at least improving. We are tied for the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years. The stock market is up. Gasoline prices are down from their peak in June.

Plus, there are other issues besides the economy at play. Abortion may not be as high on voters’ priority list as the economy, but more Americans than n any time since at least 1984 say this is a major problem.

We saw last week that abortion can motivate voters. Democrats have seen a massive increase in voter turnout in Kansas compared to every other primary so far this season.

Answering the question of who will control Congress next year has also become confusing in another way: The House and Senate may be controlled by different parties.

Democrats will likely lose the House, even if their national image improves. They are just too exposed. Democrats, however, are only a slight outsider in their efforts to retain control of the Senate. We’ve seen good recent polls for them in battleground states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania. Those same polls reveal that Republicans have struggled to nominate candidates who are not highly regarded.

Ultimately, people who are up for election are going to experience the exciting final three months of the 2022 campaign.

For your brief encounters: football has begun

America’s No. 1 sport kicked off on Thursday, with the first preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders airing nationally on NBC. And although it’s a completely meaningless affair, over 5 million people have logged in. That’s a small audience considering how many people watch regular season games. But a sign of the strength of the NFL brand, the game was by far the highest-rated show of the night. Remember: pre-season doesn’t matter. The last two teams to lose all regular season games in a season have won all games in that preseason.

Remaining data

Drinkers and non-drinkers agree: a new Gallup poll shows that 75% of Americans think alcohol has a negative effect on society. This includes 85% of drinkers and 71% of non-drinkers. Own an electric car: While 67% of Americans favor incentives to increase the use of hybrid and electric vehicles, only 42% say they are at least somewhat likely to buy one next time. they will buy a vehicle, according to a Pew research center. survey. Only 16% were very likely. Winter is Coming: While the heat is raging across much of the continental United States, winter storm warnings were active in Alaska this weekend. This is a sign that summer cannot last all year. After all, we’ve lost more than 20 minutes of late-day sunshine in New York City over the past few months.

