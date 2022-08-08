Pakistani FIA identifies four PTI employees in foreign funding case





Image source: AP 4 PTI employees identified in foreign funding investigation Highlights PTI employees said they used to give the money to the party’s chief financial officer They said that they would give signed blank checks to the finance manager Besides other accounts, foreign funds were also received in employee salary accounts, FIA found

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified four employees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretariat, whose personal and salary accounts were used to receive foreign funds.

The News International newspaper reported that the agency said funds had been received in the bank accounts of Muhammad Arshad, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Rafique and Nauman Afzal.

In statements, PTI employees said they used to give the money received in their accounts to the party’s financial director Imran Khan, according to the report.

They said they would give signed blank checks to the finance manager. According to the publication, the FIA ​​learned during the investigation that in addition to other accounts, foreign funds were also received in employee salary accounts.

The FIA ​​previously assembled a six-member team to investigate the PTI prohibited funding case.

The probe came days after the three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan unanimously ruled that the PTI had received prohibited funding in the ongoing case since 2014, ARY News reported.

On August 4, the Pakistani government decided to file a disqualification request against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, after the verdict of the banned funding case and the federal cabinet accepted the recommendation.

Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said at her press conference that the PTI had used a total of 16 bank accounts which were not found in the records. She alleged that PTI had used donations to the charity as party funds and that an investigation would be carried out into the matter.

“For the first time in Pakistan, a political party is declared a foreign funded party. The accounts of PTI secretariat employees have been used for foreign funding,” she added.

Aurangzeb said the PTI had been declared a “foreign-funded party” in light of the ECP verdict, according to ARY News.

The Commission found that donations came from 34 countries when raising funds. These included America, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, Geo News reported.

The ECP also said that the PTI had taken funds from an American businessman.

In its verdict, the ECP observed “unknown accounts” and said hiding accounts is a “violation of the Constitution.”

Furthermore, he found that PTI President Imran Khan had submitted a fake Nomination Form I.

The PCT has decided to issue a show cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it has received.

According to the publication, the ECP had released the list of causes of the case. The list of causes showed the verdict would be announced by a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, who arrived at the office early in the morning.

(With ANI entries)

Read also | Pakistan: Imran Khans PTI to give government one-month ultimatum to announce new election dates

latest world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-fia-identifies-four-pti-employees-foreign-funding-case-imran-khan-pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-2022-08-07-798119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos