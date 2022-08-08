Modi tells CMs to cut imports and boost exports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the seventh meeting of Niti Aayog’s board of directors on Sunday. It was the board’s first physical meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 2021 meeting being held by videoconference. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, three Lieutenant Governors and two Administrators and several Union Ministers, while Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee left the meeting early citing the cyclone in her state. The meeting was moderated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister said that each state should focus on promoting its 3Ts – Trade, Tourism, Technology. He said states must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for the same in each state. “We should encourage people to use local products whenever possible,” he said. ‘Vocal for local’ is not the agenda of an individual political party but a common goal,” he added.

Chandrashekar Rao had announced that he would not attend the Niti Aayog meeting on Sunday, saying his meetings had no constructive purpose and the participating chief ministers were barely given a few minutes to express their views.

Crop diversification; achieve self-sufficiency in oilseeds to reduce dependence on imports; legumes and agro-communities, implementation of the national education policy in school and higher education; and urban governance were the main agenda of the meeting, although states also raised the issue of an increase in the states’ share of central taxes and levies, citing the growing burden on their resources.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel sought a greater share for the states in central taxes. On the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, Baghel called for a five-year extension of the compensation paid to the state beyond June 2022, saying the state was coping to a loss of revenue due to the new tax mechanism.

The CM also urged the Center to revise the royalty rate for major minerals, including coal, and demanded the return of money deposited by the state government in the National Pension System (NPS) since November 2004. as well as accruals on behalf of government personnel. .

Niti Aayog members at a press conference said Ms Mamata Banerjee had raised questions relating to her condition. She welcomed the Prime Minister’s suggestion for states to showcase their achievements at upcoming G-20 related events.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said the Niti Aayog can assume the role of ombudsman and can resolve disputes between states and the Center in the implementation of central programs. He said Odisha had historically been neglected in centrally listed topics such as telecommunications, railways and banking, and urged the central government to pay special attention to Odisha.

“Today was Niti Aayog’s seventh meeting and it was the first for me after becoming a CM. It is unfortunate that no one has come from Punjab for the past three years. I went with homework detailed today and I have kept Punjab issues the most important being crop variety,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said. “We demand MSP for farmers and demand a reformed committee as there is no no stakeholders. I’m happy with the meeting… All the CMs kept their issues. The Prime Minister sat with us from 10am to 4.15pm or so, jotted down points. We made suggestions.. “India will chair the G-20 from December 1. I have proposed the name of Amritsar to Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar as the place where all the meetings can be held. We will showcase our culture” , added the Punjab CM.

For his part, the Prime Minister hailed the collective efforts of states “in the spirit of cooperative federalism” as the force that has helped India emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said India’s federal structure and cooperative federalism had become a model for the world during the Covid-19 crisis. He said India had sent a powerful message to developing countries around the world – that it is possible to overcome challenges with resilience despite limited resources.

The Prime Minister also underlined that the seventh meeting was the culmination of months of reflection and rigorous consultations between the Center and the States to identify national priorities. “For the first time in 75 years of India’s independence, all of India’s Chief Secretaries gathered in one place and deliberated on matters of national importance for three days. This collective process led to the development of the agenda for this meeting,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s G-20 Presidency in 2023 and called it a unique opportunity to show the world that India is not just Delhi…it’s every state and territory in the Union of the country, adding that a mass movement should be built around G-20. He also said there should be a dedicated G-20 team in the states to get the most out of this initiative.

Speaking about this, Mr. Jaishankar said, “Chairing the G-20 presents a great opportunity and a great responsibility. For the first time in the history of the G-20, India will host the G-20 meetings during the year, not only in Delhi but in every state and union territory.

Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said states had made suggestions on crop diversification. “States have been cooperative enough to diversify and achieve self-sufficiency. One State suggested making PSM effective for oilseeds. Rajasthan said better irrigation can greatly help in growing mustard.

