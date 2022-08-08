Erdogan and Putin meet in Sochi for the first time in a month – The Chosun Ilbo : Korea Ilbo





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian resort of Sochi. An agreement that has just been concluded for the release of Ukrainian cereals will be on the agenda, as well as Russian support for new Turkish offensives against Kurdish forces in Syria. Friday’s meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in the resort town of Sochi, the second time the two leaders have met in a month. The talks took place shortly after the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the Black Sea as part of a Turkey-UN deal between Kyiv and Moscow. Analyst Ilhan Uzgel of the Duvar news portal said Erdogan’s successful negotiation of the UN deal and Sochi conference sent a powerful message about Turkey’s leadership to Turkey’s Western allies . This will help restore its image as a troublemaker both internationally and regionally. It shows the United States and the Biden administration that he can meet with Putin twice “a month,” he said. This photo, taken and released on July 19, 2022, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) with Russia’s Vladimir Vladimir as part of the Astana Trilateral Summit in Tehran, Iran. It shows you talking to President Putin. /AFP Saur Gasimov, a history professor at the University of Bonn and an expert on Turkish-Russian relations, said the grain deal would be reached between Russia and Turkey as Turkey pursues a balanced approach to the conflict in Ukraine. . said he would deepen their relationship. The current relationship between Turkey and Russia has clear ties to the current war in Ukraine. Ukrainian wheat exports are a new chapter in the region, with Turkey playing a very important role as a middleman. Moreover, the close military cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey and the aspect of Turkey’s non-participation in anti-Russian sanctions leads to an important momentum for Moscow and Ankara. From North Africa to the Middle East to the Caucasus, relations between Turkey and Russia are intertwined with a mixture of conflict and cooperation. The two parties are also deepening their partnership in the energy sector. Analyst Uzger said Erdogan hoped the Sochi meeting would help resolve a standoff with Putin over Syria. Turkish leaders are set to launch a major offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria, which Ankara accuses of being linked to an uprising in Turkey. They already met in Tehran two weeks ago. It seems Erdogan didn’t get what he wanted from Putin. He openly mentioned the names of two places in Manbij, and he is probably looking for the possibility of such a troop movement to northern Syria,” he said. Given Russian control of Syrian airspace, Ankara needs Moscow’s cooperation for its military operations. Analyst Gasimov said Putin was wary of Turkey’s growing military presence in Syria, but said the two leaders had experience in handling differences. , we know there are some inconveniences on both sides, but we are also very willing to talk about it,” he said. Ready to talk and a growing list of common interests in the region means frequent meetings between the two leaders could become a regular occurrence. Copyright Chosun Ilbo & Chosun.com

Erdogan and Putin meet in Sochi for the first time in a month – The Chosun Ilbo : Korea Ilbo

