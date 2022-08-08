Boris Johnson’s successor interrupts Queen’s summer holiday in Scotland





Queen Elizabeth II always takes a few weeks for her in the summer. And she traditionally enjoys this downtime at her beloved estate, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, until early October. However, this party will be interrupted this year. The Queen interrupts her stay in Scotland The reason is political developments in Britain. Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation. He had been incumbent since July 2019. The conservative politician lost the support of his government after a few escapades. He has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party as soon as a new Conservative leader is elected he will step down as Prime Minister. The next British Prime Minister is received by the Queen The Queen will interrupt her traditional visit to Scotland to receive the next British Prime Minister, reports dailymail.co.uk. Because one of the jobs of the British monarch is to welcome the Prime Minister to his new office and then announce who will hold the political reins in the future, the Prime Minister is therefore appointed by the Queen. But the Queen does not expect the new Prime Minister to travel to Scotland to perform the traditional act, a source has revealed. The 96-year-old will therefore travel to London. Normally such a meeting would take place at Buckingham Palace, but it is believed the meeting will be moved to Windsor Castle for renovations. Now that the Queen has fulfilled this special duty, she is expected to continue her summer holiday at Balmoral. A few days ago, the monarch received sad news regarding her succession. Because a close friend of the 96-year-old died. Lady Myra Butter was 97 years old. Queen Elizabeth II did not have a good relationship with the British Prime Minister However, the Queen won’t be too sad to say goodbye to Boris Johnson. The monarch has had to deal with 14 prime ministers during her long tenure and her relationship with Boris Johnson has reportedly been rocky, mirror.co.uk reported. It wasn’t just due to his massive faux pas the night before Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021: At that time, a party was taking place at 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s official residence, and that in full corona period and the restrictions that came with them. The ‘Partygate’ affair was a blow to the Prime Minister and his apology to the Queen caused a stir. He also reportedly leaked details of a private meeting with the British monarch. Read more royal news here: I’m so proud of you are the last touching words husband Sebastian Bowen said to his dying wife Deborah James. In his first interview since the BBC podcaster’s death, the father-of-two opened up about the last minutes of his life. Duchess Kate is known for her sense of style. Now her fashion touch has also been rewarded. British magazine Tatler named her the best-dressed star of 2022. Duchess Meghan and Tyler Perry have long been good friends. As part of her birthday, he sent her emotional lines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focus.de/kultur/royals/nach-ruecktritt-des-premierministers-fuer-boris-johnsons-nachfolger-unterbricht-die-queen-sommerpause-in-schottland_id_131241790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos