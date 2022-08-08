“Imran Khan has destroyed the economy of Pakistan, CPEC for foreign funds”: Marriyum Aurangzeb





Pakistani Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of destroying the country’s economy, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in exchange for foreign funds, which were used in the conspiracy scheme to weaken the parliamentary system and democracy.

“A conspiracy project, started by Imran Khan, was carried out in the country through foreign funds received by his party during different periods, including 2008-13, 2013-18 and 2018-22,” the Express said. Tribune, citing Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Milestones set in exchange for foreign funding”

Imran Khan was given certain goals to achieve in return for the funds he received, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said. She clarified and said, “Imran tried to weaken the parliamentary system and democracy in 2013 under the project which came into force in 2008”, and added that the head of the PTI incited his employees to vandalize the Supreme Court building and to launch a campaign of civil disobedience. bring political instability to the country.

Khan has also damaged the Pakistani economy by rendering young people jobless and he is responsible for the current economic turmoil in line with commitments made to foreign lenders, The Express Tribune quoted Aurangzeb. “These are the milestones, delivery points and commitments that Imran made to his donors in exchange for foreign funding,” she said, PTI workers had to ask Imran Khan where the funds were to be used.

PTI Foreign Funding Record

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the foreign funding case also exposed Imran Khan before the country, Aurangzeb said. “Imran was miserably exposed before the nation after the ECP verdict in the PTI banned funding case.” It is important to note here that the ECP said on August 2 that Imran Khans party PTI received banned foreign donations and also issued a demonstration notice to the party.

The Express Tribune quoted the minister as saying: ”Khan constantly misled the nation about an ECP investigation for eight years and also said that the funds were also accepted by some PTI leaders such as Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Saifullah Niazi and others. .”

It is important to note that the foreign funding case was filed by the founder of PTI, Akbar S Babar, who made allegations of financial fraud in the funding received by PTI from inside Pakistan and India. foreign.

Image: AP, ANI

