Trump outlines preferred policies if GOP takes over Congress in CPAC speech





Former President Trump outlined steps for Republicans to take if they regain control of Congress in November during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

Trump said the midterms had to be a national referendum on President Biden and Democratic control of Congress, and Republicans had to make sure the Democrats suffered a crippling defeat. His speech at the convention in Dallas, Texas concluded his third day.

Trump pointed to candidates he backed in the primaries like Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, and Kari Lake, who won the GOP nomination for governor of Arizona.

He said GOP candidates should campaign to hold the Biden administration accountable and work to close the southern border, reduce crime and fight inflation. He said restoring public safety is the first job of the next Congress, and he knows Republicans who run will not be playing games.

Trump reiterated his call for the death penalty for drug traffickers. He said China has no drug problem because it executes drug traffickers following speedy trials.

He said the process “sounds awful, but would be effective in bringing down the drug trade.

Trump said congressional Republicans should make it clear that no money will be provided to fund Bidens’ open borders agenda.

Republicans have sharply criticized the Biden administration for increasing the number of undocumented immigrants since taking office. Biden lifted several Trump-era policies after becoming president, most recently Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed the federal government to quickly deport undocumented immigrants and block them from seek asylum.

Trump said the country needs a record increase in the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to deport undocumented immigrants, and that the government should impose tougher penalties on repeat offenders.

Trump said the teaching of racially, sexually and politically inappropriate material to school children in any form should be banned, and if federal officials push such radicalism, the Department of Education should be abolished.

He supported several other cultural issues that have become key parts of many Republican platforms, such as banning transgender people from playing sports with the gender they identify with and ending a censorship regime to protect freedom of speech.

He said the next Congress had many urgent tasks to do and there was no time to wait.

Trump also hinted at a potential third run for president in 2024, saying he won millions more votes in 2020 than in 2016 and we may have to start over.

Trump told New York magazine last month that he has already decided whether to run again, but the big decision will be whether he announces before or after the midterm elections.

He said the country’s comeback will start in November with the mid-terms, but 2024 will be the big one.

