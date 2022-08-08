Banned Funding Case: Pakistan’s Leading Investigative Agency Forms Five-Member Oversight Team





Pakistan’s top investigator has formed a special five-member watchdog group to coordinate with area teams investigating the banned funding case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf party, as authorities were expanding the investigation into the matter, according to a media report on Sunday.

The government had asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its verdict in the August 2 case found Khan’s party guilty of having obtained funds from prohibited sources. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Party (PTI) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are at odds. Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.

Pakistan’s Election Commission said on Tuesday that Khan’s party received funds against the rules from 34 foreign nationals, including a businesswoman of Indian origin, in a major setback for the former prime minister.

READ ALSO Bad days ahead, warns Pakistani finance minister

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the FIA ​​formed a five-member special monitoring team on Saturday, broadening the scope of the investigation, as it launched the investigation by summoning five former leaders of the ruling party, including the former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Provincial Minister Mahmoodur. Rasheed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, will appear before him later this month. A five-member task force under the leadership of Training Director Muhammad Athar Waheed will be responsible for coordinating with zonal survey teams in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad.

READ ALSO Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans party to give government month-long ultimatum to announce new election dates

The team includes Additional Manager Khalid Anees, Assistant Manager Khawaja Hamad, Assistant Manager Chaudhry Ejaz and Assistant Manager Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh. The case was filed in November 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who is no longer associated with the party. In its verdict, ECP issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated, and it also said it was compelled to consider that Imran Khan had failed to fulfill his obligations under Pakistani laws.

Although the PTI tried to play down the damning verdict against it, the government decided on Thursday to send a statement against the PTI to the Supreme Court following the ECP ruling. Khan rejected the verdict declaring it a political vendetta and demanded that ECP leader Raja resign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/prohibited-funding-case-pakistans-top-probe-agency-forms-five-member-monitoring-team/2620600/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos