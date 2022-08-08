The swimmer appears to be dodging Donald Trump as he tries to kiss him on stage at CPAC





A swimmer was filmed appearing to dodge Donald Trump’s attempt to kiss her on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who criticized University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who is trans, for competing in the women’s division, was greeted on stage by the controversial former president where they shook hands. But as it looked like he was leaning in to kiss her cheek in greeting, she seemed to flinch and pull away.

\u201cTrump calls swimmer Riley Gaines on stage and tries to kiss her. She flinched and walked away.\u201d

Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659875468

Onstage, Gaines continued her critique of trans rights and trans women competing with cisgender women in sports and said it took brains, common sense and fifth-grade biological level understanding to realize that it was patently unfair.

And while it’s controversial, walking away from Trump certainly isn’t so sympathetic to her on social media:

\[email protected] Ouch! Worthy claws! \ud83d\ude2c\u201d

Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659875468

\u201cOld Creeper\u201d

Jacques Texited \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jacques Texited \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659876431

Meanwhile, elsewhere at CPAC, Trump suggested abolishing the Department of Education and hinted at a 2024 presidential election as if the world couldn’t get any worse.

No wonder it seems people can’t be around him.

