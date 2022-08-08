Russia and Trikiye agree to swap rubles and get rid of the US dollar

Plans to increase bilateral trade to US$100 billion by 2030

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that when meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Friday August 5, they reached an agreement to start using the ruble in bilateral trade.

Erdogan said: “At the meeting in Sochi with Mr. Putin, we agreed on the ruble as the monetary unit in trade. As we will be trading in rubles, this will certainly be a substantial source of income for Trkiye and Russia. And there is the Mir card. Five of our banks currently take it. There are significant changes in this issue, which will ultimately improve the conditions of stay for Russian tourists. They will be able to make purchases and pay for hotels. During the visit, the governors of the central banks of our countries held talks.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents that they discussed gas exports to Trkiye and agreed to pay for them partially in rubles, and that Russia and Trkiye announce a transition progressive towards payment in national currency only.

Russia is one of Trikiye’s main energy suppliers. In 2021, Moscow supplied Ankara with a quarter of its oil imports and around half of its gas purchases. “Turkish stream [the gas pipeline connecting the two countries across the Black Sea], unlike all other routes of our hydrocarbon supplies, works properly, dynamically and flawlessly, it has become one of the main arteries of Russian gas supply to Europe. Putin emphasized at the meeting. Trkiye, for its part, is a key transshipment point for goods bound for Russia as Western companies leave Russia and is one of the main destinations for Russian tourists.

Novak added that the Russian and Turkish presidents also focused on monetary and financial relations.

“We talked about the financial banking sector – on which several agreements have also been reached – so that our commercial companies, our citizens can carry out transactions during their tourist trips and exchange money within the framework of commercial turnover “Novak said.

Bilateral trade between Russia and Trikiye currently stands at around $23.5 billion, with both sides pledging to increase that figure to $100 billion by 2030.

Although there are frictions between them, Moscow and Ankara also have many good reasons to cooperate. There are significant economic ties between them, and the two countries are natural allies, increasingly assertive regional powers whose geopolitical ambitions have created tension with the West. Their overall relationship is therefore one of cooperation, in which the various areas of contention can be accommodated. Economic ties have made Russia and Trikiye closely interdependent.

In 2019, with bilateral trade totaling $23 billion, Russia was Trkiyes’ second largest trading partner after the EU, while for Russia, Trkiye ranked fifth. Russia exports hydrocarbons and metals to Trkiye, while for Trkiye Russia is an important export market for textiles, leather goods and agro-food products. Turkish exports of the latter were boosted in 2014, after Russia decided to restrict EU agri-food imports in response to EU sanctions over Crimea. Since then, trade has soared and reached 27.31 billion in 2021, representing average annual increases of around 15%.

This can be expected to continue and it is the policy of the Turkish-Russian state. In 2019, Rushkar Pekcan, Minister of Foreign Trade of Trkiyes, speaking before the Russia-Trkiyes Joint Economic Commission, said that Bilateral trade between Russia and Trikiye is under-exploited and is expected to be worth US$100 billion per year.

Trkiye has about $10 billion in investments in Russia, and Russia has a similar amount in the opposite direction. More Russian tourists visit Trkiye than from any other country (in 2019, pre-Covid, there were 7 million, 16% of all tourist arrivals). Trkiyes’ tangerine harvest increased in 2021 with exports to Russia up 49% on higher demand. Russia is Trkiyes’ main energy supplier, but it’s not limited to fossil fuels: Russian state nuclear company Rosatom is building Trkiyes’ first-ever nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, at an estimated cost of $20 billion Americans. The US$100 billion trade marker still has some way to go to be achieved, but talks are ongoing: Ankara has had talks to establish a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Trkiye is the only NATO member actively seeking to increase trade with Russia, while Istanbul has become the gateway to access Russia from the EU, as all EU borders with Russia are effectively closed. This is a situation that Ankara expects to exploit to the full.

