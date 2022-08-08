At NITI Aayog meeting, PM Modi urges states to focus on promoting ‘three Ts’ and modernizing agricultural sector

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated modernization of agriculture, livestock and food processing to help the country become self-sufficient and become a world leader in the agricultural sector.

The prime minister also asked states to focus on promoting the 3Ts – Trade, Tourism, Technology – with a view to reducing imports and increasing exports, an official statement said after the seventh meeting of the NITI Aayog Board of Directors.

“We should encourage people to use local products wherever possible,” he said, adding that ‘Vocal for local’ is not an individual political party’s agenda but a common goal.

India, he said, must “focus on modernizing agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing to become self-sufficient and become a world leader in the agricultural sector”.

He further said that rapid urbanization can become India’s strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, seamless service delivery and improved quality of life. of every citizen.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the collective efforts of all States in the spirit of cooperative federalism in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

“Each state has played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against Covid. This has led India to become an example for developing countries to look up to as a global leader” , did he declare.

“For the first time in 75 years of Indian independence, all of India’s Chief Secretaries gathered in one place and deliberated on matters of national importance for three days. This collective process has led to the development of the agenda for this meeting.”

The Prime Minister underscored the need for collective action to increase the collection of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying that while achievement has improved, “the potential is far greater…and it is crucial to strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy.”

He said the seventh meeting was the culmination of months of reflection and rigorous consultations between the Center and States to identify national priorities.

In his closing remarks, Modi said that the NITI Aayog will study states’ concerns, challenges and best practices and then plan the way forward.

The issues discussed at this meeting will define national priorities for the next 25 years, he said, adding that “the seeds we sow today will define the fruits reaped by India in 2047.”

The Prime Minister also referred to India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, saying “we should develop a mass movement around the G20. This will allow us to identify the best talent available in the country.”

He also said there should be a dedicated G20 team in the US to get the most out of the initiative.

The G20 is a grouping of developed and developing countries and India will chair the grouping in 2023.

It was the first physical meeting of the Board of Governors since the start of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting being held by videoconference.

The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union Ministers and was moderated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao boycotted the meeting, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unable to attend the meeting as he was recovering from Covid-19.

The Board discussed four key agenda items — crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agricultural products; the implementation of the National Education Policy (PNE) in school education; the implementation of the NEP in higher education; and urban governance.

Speaking at the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “The G20 Presidency presents a great opportunity and a great responsibility. For the first time in the history of the G20, India will host the G20 meetings during the year, not just in Delhi. but in every state and union territory.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the New Education Policy (NEP) and highlighted initiatives undertaken to improve learning outcomes, teacher capacity building and skills.

NITI Aayog Vice President Suman Bery said the combined efforts of the Center and the States were needed to realize the vision of a resurgent India after the pandemic.