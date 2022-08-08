In “what capacity” does ECP send a notice to Imran Khan? Fawad asks





PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad on August 7, 2022. Geo News screenshotThe ECP summoned the PTI chairman on August 23 in the banned funding case. “Who has the guts to disqualify Imran Khan?” asks Fawad Chaudhry, referring to another case against the president of the PTI. Warns Rana Sanaullah of having to handle more than he expected.

In a rebuke from the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked in what capacity he issued a notice to party chairman Imran Khan.

The ECP sent a notice to the deposed Prime Minister on Friday, summoning him to a hearing in accordance with the court’s judgment on the prohibited financing case.

According to the ECP website, a “Notice to President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf under Rule 6 of the Political Parties Rule 2006, in accordance with the judgment of the commission dated August 2 in the case Akbar Sher Babar” was published. He was set for a hearing at 10 a.m. on August 23.

The PTI leader’s response to the notice came during a press conference in Islamabad.

Reacting to the ECP decision in the banned funding case against the party, in which PTI was found to have obtained illegal funds, Chaudhry said the party received Rs 20 million from 13 accounts.

“This amount was paid to party officials for office operations. In what capacity does the FIA ​​(Federal Investigation Agency) issue opinions to party leaders?” He asked. The FIA ​​on Saturday launched its investigation into the party’s accounts and summoned notices to various PTI leaders.

Speaking about another case set to be heard by the ECP, which concerns the issue of the disqualification of Imran Khan, Chaudhry remarked, “Who has the guts to disqualify Imran Khan?

“Do you want to create a one-party system in Pakistan? He asked.

Chaudhry said the party had made preparations for the “endgame” of its ongoing anti-government campaign. “A historic rally will be held on August 13,” he said, adding, “We won’t let them run away [holding] elections.”

Turning his guns on the rival PPP party, he said “the PPP auditors are nowhere to be found” and that it was not the PPP, but rather the PPP parliamentarians who fought the election.

He further said that instead of the party leader, it was the General Secretary who submitted the certificate to declare expenditure of Rs 232 million.

“The money coming from America came directly to Zardari’s account,” he alleged.

“There is no evidence of the LLC created by the PPP,” he further alleged.

For the PML-N, he said, “there is no information on the sources of its funds.”

‘Why does ECP save PML-N and PPP?’

The PTI leader recalled that the Islamabad High Court ordered the Electoral Commission to rule on the all-party funding case, but only issued a verdict on the PTI funding.

“According to the law, every political party must be audited. One party cannot fund another party,” he said.

Why is the electoral commission saving the PML-N and the PPP?” he asked.

“It seems that the Electoral Commission doesn’t care about its reputation,” he said, adding that “the Electoral Commission had no respect even earlier.”

Rebuttal to Rana Sanaullah

Earlier today, the head of the PTI responded to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s remarks, saying he was about as important as the SHO (Station House Officer) of Kohsar Police Station and that he had to “speak according to his status”.

He warned that the minister had to deal with more than he had expected, without giving further details.

“It’s better to be safe,” he added.

Sanaullah had said that the PTI was allowed to hold a rally at the Islamabad parade ground, “but the PTI rally will be [nothing more than] a political stunt.

“Imran Khan organizes rallies to divert attention from his [crimes]“, had declared the Minister of the Interior.

