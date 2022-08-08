PM urges states to increase GST collection at NITI board meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that states should develop a clear and time-bound roadmap for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and focus on promoting trade, tourism and technology. He also called for collective action to increase Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections.

During the 7th Board Meeting of NITI Aayog, the states, on the other hand, requested central assistance to help with crop diversification. This was the first in-person NITI Aayog Board meeting since 2019 and the Prime Minister interacted with Chief Ministers of States and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories.

“The Prime Minister said that the NEP was formulated after long deliberations. He said we should involve all stakeholders in its implementation and develop a clear, time-bound roadmap for it,” an official statement said. Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said there was strong consensus among the states on the implementation of the NEP. “The Prime Minister has said that the NEP should be checked monthly by the relevant Central and State departments,” Paul said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for collective action to increase the GST catch-up, saying that although awareness has improved, “the potential is far greater…and it is crucial to strengthen our position economy and become a $5 trillion economy”.

GST collection remained above 1.4 trillion rupees for the fifth consecutive month. It rose 28% year-on-year to nearly 1.49 trillion rupees in July – the second highest rake since the regime’s rollout.

In his closing remarks, Modi said each state should focus on promoting its own trade, tourism and technology through each Indian mission around the world. He said states must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for the same in each state.

The meeting brought together 23 CMs, 3 LGs and 2 administrators, in addition to Union ministers. The key program included crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agricultural products, implementation of NEP and urban governance.

NITI Aayog Vice President Suman Bery said crop diversification was the most discussed topic at the meeting.

The Prime Minister reminded states that India imports edible oil worth Rs 1 trillion a year and that this dependence must decrease, says agriculture expert and Aayog member Ramesh Chand during the press conference. Chand said the states presented their own roadmap for crop diversification by encouraging farmers to switch to pulses and oilseeds, and highlighted their success in increasing production of these crops.

“Most states requested central support for faster diversification into oilseeds and pulses, and also wanted a higher minimum support price for both,” he said.

During the board meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation on India’s G20 Presidency and how states can benefit from India hosting the summit. “The presidency of the G20 represents a great opportunity and a great responsibility. For the first time in the history of the G20, India will host G20 meetings for a year not only in Delhi but in every state and union territory,” he said.

Modi said there should be a dedicated G20 team in states to make the most of this initiative.

This in-person board meeting came after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This also happened in the context of some persistent problems between the Center and the States, particularly in health care, the management of the pandemic, the sharing of financial resources and the control of inflation.

Modi said each state played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against Covid.

“NITI Aayog will intensify its efforts to act as an honest broker between the Center and the States on various outstanding issues,” its CEO Parameshwar Iyer said at the press conference.