Sports Together at CFD Solo, here’s what Jokowi and Ganjar are selling – Radar Pekalongan Online

Solo – Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with his wife Iriana Joko Widodo and a number of health ministers in the Car Free Day (CFD) zone of Health Solo, Sunday (08/07/2022) . The group also included the mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his son, Jan Ethes.

Ganjar said the arrival of President Jokowi in the CFD area of ​​Jalan Slamet Riyadi, Solo was for sport while observing the development of the area. One of the things Jokowi saw was Loji Gandrung and the repair of a number of roads.

” Do not talk to me. Earlier I was exercising methuk (pick up) he wanted to go around to see several roads including Loji Gandrung earlier. What’s going on, Mr. (Jokowi) in Loji Gandrung? Come back together, look. He just wants to play sports,” Ganjar said after a healthy walk with Jokowi.

Ganjar admitted that there was no special order from President Jokowi regarding development in the Solo region. A brief conversation with Jokowi only focused on the structuring of certain areas that had been planned by the central government and the city government of Surakarta.

“If (for) I am not ordered, the plans are already prepared. There are some who want to be rearranged, Mangkunegaran Palace will be in the back, prepared by the Minister of SOE. So he just looked around,” he said.

Based on field observations, Jokowi, who invited Jan Ethes, was seen buying a number of character balloons. The balloons were then distributed by Jan Ethes to the children encountered along the way.

Ganjar runs accompanied by boys

Meanwhile, before meeting Jokowi, Ganjar first jogged with his wife, Situ Atikoh, in the CFD area. The two men left Alila Hotel around 06:00 and immediately ran towards Jalan Slamet Riyadi.

“Meeting on the street (with Jokowi), earlier I ran until it was a mess. I don’t know (if you want to come here),” Ganjar joked.

As for the morning run with his wife, Ganjar was accompanied by a boy named Ivandra. The innocent boy had been following Ganjar Tidka long after entering the CFD area. Ivandra, who was only wearing flip flops, continued running with Ganjar. Several times the boy made jokes to which Ganjar jokingly responded.

“Come on, Mr. Ganjar, rejoice. Why do runners drink?” said Ivandra who was running ahead when he saw Ganjar drinking mineral water while running.

Ganjar, who heard the boy Invandra’s voice, smiled as he answered with questions and pelicans excitedly.

“Aren’t you thirsty?” Enthusiasm,” Ganjar said.

The heat between Ganjar and Ivandra continues. Even Ivandra had the opportunity to tell a story during the celebration of the night of 1 Suro, then he also watched the bison carnival of Kiai Slamet. But it was not over as the parading buffalo turned towards Surakarta Palace.

“I also saw the bison carnival here yesterday. But it’s not over,” he told Ganjar.

At this age, Ganjar asked Ivandra to sing. But he admits he can’t sing. When Ganjar asked what he could do, Ivandra admitted he could pray. In fact, he also said that he likes to listen to the salawat of Habib Syech and Habib Luthfi.

“Salawat anyway, sir. But it’s embarrassing to be asked to pray now, many are watching,” Ivandra said.

After being pressured by Ganjar with a little joke, Ivandra finally melted. Along the way, he continued to recite various salawat. Among them are Turu Putih, Ilir-ilir, in Yalal Waton.



Unfortunately, the union with Ivandra had to come to an end when Ganjar’s group entered the area crowded with CFD people. Slowly, Ivandra was swallowed up by a wave of locals who demanded a photo with Ganjar. Unknowingly, Ivandra was already far from Ganjar before they parted ways and Ganjar met President Joko Widodo near Loji Gandrung. (red)