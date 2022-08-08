Donald Trump complains, I’m still persecuted





WASHINGTON Donald Trump brought his bleak view of the Joe Bidens presidency to Dallas on Saturday night, warning that American civilization would crumble if he didn’t return to power and reciting his often peddled lies about the 2020 election.

The election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being systematically destroyed. And everyone knows it. … I ran twice and won twice, he told the Conservative Political Action Conference. America is on the edge of the abyss. And our movement is the only force on Earth that can save her.

We must seize this opportunity to deal with socialists and far-left fascists, Trump continued, rallying campaigners for November’s midterm elections.

The former president strongly hinted at another run for the White House. His one-hour, 45-minute stemwinder doubled as a campaign speech and complaint session, on the Jan. 6 House investigation of bipartisan Congressional opponents and Biden.

I am still persecuted, he said. I agreed to remain silent… the persecution of Donald Trump would stop immediately.

Persecution and grievances were recurring themes at the three-day conference, where speakers echoed Trump’s debunked claims he won in 2020.

They’re trying to put him in jail to make sure he can’t run again and 2024 and be the legitimate president he should be right now, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon told CPAC Friday. , two weeks after his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the attack on the United States Capitol.

Trump has been a rock star at CPAC for years.

He easily won a poll of attendees on Saturday, edging out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 69-24 as the top pick for president in 2024. Sen. Ted Cruz was a distant third at 2%. He also got a 99% approval rating.

When was the last time someone got 99% approval? Trump joked.

Nationally, just under half of Republicans name Trump their top choice and nearly one in five believe his actions after losing the election have threatened American democracy. At CPAC, 91% of attendees would support Trump if he sought the GOP nomination.

Almost all of the progress we’ve made has come directly or indirectly from Donald Trump, said conservative media host Glenn Beck, warming up the crowd for the former president.

High on Becks’ list: Roe’s ending against Wade. Trump installed half of the justices who ruled 6-3 to end abortion rights, cementing a shift to the right that will last a generation.

Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor, called him the greatest president we’ve ever known.

He has the globalists against him. He has the fake news against him. He has the left against him, and he even has people from our party against him, she says.

Trump took the stage at the Hilton Anatole to the beat of Lee Greenwoods Proud to be an American, watching the ballroom at attention until the song was over.

We are a nation that has in many ways become a joke, he claimed.

Trump lavished his attention on Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, teasing that Jackson enjoyed being a White House physician even more than serving in Congress because he enjoyed looking at my body. He said I was the healthiest president that ever lived.

Trump has unleashed venom on leaders of both parties in Congress, not only crazed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi but also Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, whom he has criticized for failing to derail the Bidens’ agenda.

Mitch McConnell has hurt our party very badly, he said. Something has to be done.

Trump also criticized Pelosi for visiting Taiwan days earlier, saying it unnecessarily provoked China.

I have been impeached twice. She failed twice. The woman brings chaos, Trump said, claiming that by going to Taiwan, Pelosi played into their hands. Now they have an excuse to do what they do.

In Congress, Republicans and Democrats praised Pelosi for challenging China and demonstrating American support for Taiwan.

Trump hit out at Biden for failings on the economy, foreign policy and a sick agenda… of open borders, not always with the facts on his side,

We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse, he said, exaggerating the death toll since the Russia invaded by at least a factor of 10.

He complained that Biden had turned by far the most secure border in US history into the worst border in history, with deadly and preventable consequences. Except that the example he used did not correspond to his point.

Last month, an illegal alien here in Texas was charged with the cold-blooded murders of four elderly women across the state. And it has been linked to the deaths of at least 24 people, he said.

This was in reference to Billy Chemirmir, convicted in April of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. Authorities say he may have suffocated two dozen elderly women in nursing homes and private homes in Dallas and Collin counties.

Possibly the deadliest serial killer in Texas history… An illegal alien, Trump said. Every death at the hands of an illegal criminal alien is entirely preventable.

Except this particular murder is of a Kenyan immigrant with permanent legal status, not an illegal immigrant.

Trump also strayed from the facts when he mocked Biden for allowing gas prices to skyrocket.

$1.87 a gallon, I got it down to… A friend of mine from California called me this morning. He just paid $8.55, Trump predicted. Hed quoted $8.25 the day before at a rally in Wisconsin.

Data from the federal Energy Information Administration shows the average is $3.65 a gallon in Texas, down nearly a dollar in two months. It’s $4.13 nationally and $5.47 in California.

The low point cited by Trump came when the Covid-19 pandemic crippled the economy.

Fake news is all we get, he later complained. And they are the enemy of the people.

Trump spoke at CPAC in Dallas in July 2021, the last time the American Conservative Union held the event there. He basked in the carols of four more years. He played down the violence of the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ victory. House hearings revealed that Vice President Mike Pence’s aides and security guards feared for his life and theirs.

And he told the same stories about rigged elections.

No proof? There is so much evidence, he insisted then.

Todd J. Gillman, The Dallas Morning News

More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2022/08/07/national-politics/donald-trump-complains-im-always-being-persecuted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos