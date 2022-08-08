Chinese military simulate island attack on final day of drills, state media calls it ‘rehearsal for real operation’





A customer watches a report on recent tensions between China and Taiwan at a beauty salon in Taipei Photo: AP Taipei: Chinese military drills sparked by a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended on Sunday night amid global concerns over a large-scale attack aimed at annexing the breakaway island. Over the past four days, the Chinese military has flown hundreds of planes, drones and fired missiles of varying ranges as it carried out its largest-ever military exercises. The culminating event was an island saturation attack exercise in the Taiwan Strait On Sunday, the PLA continued with the plan and carried out realistic joint exercises of combat scenarios in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan, practicing island capture drills and bomber deterrent flights in the Taiwan Strait – a situation which, according to the Global Times, was a ‘rehearsal for a real operation’. Although there was no official confirmation that the drills had ended, Taiwan’s transport ministry said it had seen evidence suggesting at least a partial withdrawal. Taipei said it detected 66 air force planes and 14 warships operating in the Taiwan Strait, 22 of which crossed the median line and the extended area of ​​the unofficial demarcation in the waters between the two regions. China has also sent at least one drone over Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen Islands, forcing troops to respond with flares. Why the Chinese feel disappointed by Xi Jinping’s reaction to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan Beijing has raged over the trip of Pelosi – the most senior US elected official to visit Taiwan in decades – tearing up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, including on climate change and defence. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary. The two sides had separated in 1949 after a civil war, but Beijing views visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognition of its sovereignty. The visit comes at a politically sensitive time for President Xi Jinping, who is hoping to secure a somewhat unprecedented third term. As the Chinese leader completes his second five-year term this year, it is widely expected that he will be endorsed again at an upcoming meeting (once every five years) of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi’s visit, officials worry, many are now opening the floodgates for similar outings from other world leaders, undermining the credibility of his claims to the island whose majority population has preferred to remain independent. Chinese experts have said tensions sparked by Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will continue to mount, but military conflict over the issue is unlikely. Related News Taiwan says 68 Chinese planes and 13 warships crossed the median line amid tensions over Nancy Pelosi’s visit

