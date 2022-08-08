All states had a role in fighting Covid, federal structure is a model for the world: PM Modi





Each state has played a crucial role in India’s fight against Covid and the country’s federal structure and cooperative federalism have become a model for the world during the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Speaking to the NITI Aayogs Board Meetingthe Prime Minister also gave credit to state governments which, he said, focused on delivering public services to the people through cooperation across political lines. Each state played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against Covid. This has led India to become an example for developing countries to look up to as a global leader, the prime minister said, according to a press release issued by NITI Aayog. It was the first physical meeting of the Board of Governors since the start of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting being held by videoconference. The Sunday meeting brought together 23 chief ministers, three lieutenant governors and two administrators, and Union ministers. The chief ministers of BiharTelangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mizoram, the LG of Pondicherry and the Administrator of Chandigarh did not attend the meeting. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had said on Saturday that he skip the meeting to protest against the attitude of the centers, and objected to the Prime Minister viewing welfare schemes as freebies. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had canceled his trip to Delhi for the encounter after testing positive for Covid Saturday. The meeting was held mainly to discuss issues such as crop diversification, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and urban governance. It began around 10 a.m. and continued until 4:30 p.m., with interventions by CM and LG on these and other issues lasting approximately five hours. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh moderated state interventions. And External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a presentation on India’s Presidency of the G20 Summit from 1st December 2022 to 30th November 2023. While NITI Aayog Vice President Suman Berry said discussions on the ongoing controversy around the gifts did not take place at the meeting, several states raised concerns about minimum support price for farmersa shortage of IAS officers, a revision of the GST and an increased allocation of funds for states, among others. NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said the government think tank will increase its outreach to states on how it could collaborate more with them. Crop diversification, in particular, was a key point of discussion at the meeting. India’s dependence on imported edible oils, which currently stands at around 50%, and how it could be reduced to around 25% in the coming years were also discussed during the meeting. Increased production of some pulses was also discussed – while India’s reliance on pulse imports is much lower at around 7-8%, there is a deficiency of masoor and arhar in the country. The prime minister said each state should focus on promoting its trade, tourism and technology, and called on them to reduce their dependence on imports. He also said that although GST collection had improved, there was still a lot of potential to increase collection. Increasing GST collection requires collective action from the Center and the states. This is crucial to strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy, he said. Speaking on the NEP, Modi said the policy was formulated after long deliberations. He said all stakeholders should be involved in its implementation and a clear and time-bound roadmap should be developed. Modi also talked about India’s G20 Presidency and called it a unique opportunity to show India beyond Delhi. According to the NITI Aayogs statement, he called for developing a mass movement around the grouping to identify the best talent available in the country and urged states to have dedicated teams for the G20.

