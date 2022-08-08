Meijer warns Democrats that boosting Trump-backed candidates could backfire





Washington — Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan who was defeated in his primary last week, warned Sunday that the Democrats’ strategy of boosting GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump could backfire. him in “spectacular fashion” when voters go to the polls. for the legislative elections in November.

“While I think there was definitely a cynical calculus at play with the Democrats meddling, it’s a risky strategy. It’s a dangerous strategy,” Meijer told ‘Face the Nation.’ “Where President Biden is in his endorsement is so down the drain, it’s easy to see this strategy backfire dramatically, which is all the more reason we shouldn’t embrace the idea. zero-sum policy.

Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The former president backed de Meijer’s challenger in the Republican primary, John Gibbs, who beat the incumbent congressman. His loss came after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spent more than $400,000 on a television ad highlighting Gibbs’ support for Trump and his alignment with the former president’s policies.

The announcement was criticized by Republicans and Democrats, and Meijer derided the DCCC’s effort as a “rare display of bipartisan unity”.

“We had a scenario where not only did I have the former president lined up against me, but in a rare display of bipartisan unity, Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic Campaign Committee also united in trying to knock me off the ballot” , did he declare. . “Now that only highlights the cynicism and hypocrisy of our politics today. And frankly, it will be impossible to know what that ultimate impact was, but the fact that we have the left of the establishment and the far right locking arms in common cause paints a very telling picture of where our policies stand in 2022.”

While Meijer said he takes responsibility for his loss, he noted that the announcement from the Democrats’ campaign arm was intended to target Republican voters ahead of what was a close race.

“We’re dealing with politics that doesn’t reward substance that doesn’t reward, you know, reality,” he said.

Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, only three qualified for November’s general election, while four decided to retire from Congress. Next week, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Trump’s most vocal GOP critic, will face her opponent Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary.

Hageman, like Gibbs, has the support of the former president.

Ahead of Tuesday’s contest, Cheney released an ad featuring his father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who lambasted the former president, calling him a “coward” and a “threat” to the country.

Asked about the announcement, Meijer said Trump wanted to maintain a high degree of influence over the Republican Party, and said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted November’s midterm elections to be held. a referendum on the former president.

“The common cause between the extreme right, and the establishment on the left. Nancy Pelosi, I think she wakes up every day crossing her fingers that Donald Trump is running into 2024, which he announces well before the mid- terms, because right now the midterms should be a referendum on the leadership of President Biden and President Pelosi and a lot of my fellow House Democrats don’t want that,” he said. want it to be a referendum on former President Trump and I think former President Trump wants it as well.”

