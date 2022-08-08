Politics
DANIEL JOHNSON: Boris Johnson has done nothing to justify this shameful confusion…
Nothing offends Britain’s notion of fair play more seriously than kicking a man when he’s down.
Yet that is exactly what the seven MPs who make up the House of Commons Privileges Committee are proposing to do to the Prime Minister.
Ignoring the fact that Boris Johnson has already been forced out by his own party, these MPs are set to carry out a new investigation into Partygate despite the fact that Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police have already investigated the breach of Covid rules at Downing Street.
Following Miss Grays’ report, Boris apologized to the House for inadvertently misleading MPs. He also paid a fine for attending a birthday party during the lockdown.
That should have been the end of the matter. But Boris’s enemies refuse to end their vendetta.
Not content with forcing him out of No 10, they are determined to kick him out of the Commons as well.
“Boris Johnson himself should expect to be questioned by the committee, not just about the parties (most of which did not attend), but about anything the inquest might reveal. being no longer Prime Minister, he would face this ordeal alone, without officials or a lawyer to advise him’
The committee was supposed to establish whether or not the Prime Minister was in contempt of Parliament by intentionally misleading the House. She now claims she could potentially hold him in contempt even if there was no intent to mislead.
In other words, the backboard moved the goal posts. There is a world of difference between an innocent mistake and a deliberate lie.
Even more worrying is the composition of the committee. It is supposed to be impartial, but is full of enemies of the PM. Apart from the three members from the opposition benches, two Labor and one SNP, three of the four Tory MPs are long-time critics of Boris.
The committee’s original chairman, Labor MP Chris Bryant, had been so vocal in his condemnation of Boris that he rightly recused himself rather than give the appearance of prejudging the verdict.
But her replacement, Harriet Harman, is no less prejudiced against the Prime Minister. The mother of the house supposedly because she is the longest-serving female MP has retweeted claims that he repeatedly lied, knowingly lied and misled the House.
As a former lawyer, Miss Harman should know that in court, such partisan conduct would instantly disqualify her from sitting on trial.
Yet this so-called inquiry has no intention of giving Boris Johnson a fair trial. It has more in common with the Salem witch hunts or the show trials of Stalin’s Soviet Union.
The committee is already demanding unprecedented access to Downing Street and its archives, PMs’ diaries, WhatsApp messages and any other evidence it deems relevant. Such an open investigation strangely resembles a fishing trip.
Boris Johnson himself should expect to be questioned by the committee, not just about the parties (most of which did not attend), but about anything the inquest might reveal. When he was no longer Prime Minister, he would face this ordeal alone, without officials or lawyers to advise him.
‘The original chairman of the committee, Labor MP Chris Bryant, had been so vocal in his condemnation of Boris that he rightly recused himself’
Given that Boris has already apologized to the Commons, the outcome would be a foregone conclusion: he would be found guilty of misleading the House and therefore in contempt of Parliament.
The only outstanding question would be the severity of the sentence. Given the hostility of its members, one would expect the committee to impose a suspension of the House for at least ten days.
This phrase would mean a recall petition in Mr Johnsons constituency. If more than 10% of eligible registered voters signed the petition, they would trigger a by-election.
Come autumn, with a cost of living crisis and recession looming, even Boris would struggle to hold on to his marginal Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.
It’s hardly a scenario Liz Truss, or Rishi Sunak, would like to face so soon after taking over at No.10. Such a defeat would not only be the ultimate humiliation for Boris, but a nightmare for his successor. .
I can’t recall a precedent for harassing a former Prime Minister in the manner currently proposed by the Privileges Committee. Even Lloyd George, whose personal conduct makes Boris Johnson look like Mother Teresa, was not prosecuted after leaving office.
Boris Johnson may be beset by haters in Westminster and in the media, but he is still popular within the Conservative Party and the country. Voters will be ruthless if ministers throw the leader they owe so much under a bus.
Fair play and common sense may still prevail. Former statesmen, such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith, tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling for the inquiry to be halted.
If the committee’s senior curator, Sir Bernard Jenkin, would join them, that would surely put an end to this blatant abuse of parliamentary procedure.
I know Sir Bernard is an honest man. He must now do the right thing. Above all, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should also speak.
Whether or not you agree with me that Boris deserves the nation’s gratitude, he has done nothing to justify this shameful story.
