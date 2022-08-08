August 13 rally will be start of revolution, says Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan. Image file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Sunday that the August 13 public rally would mark the start of a revolution, Bol News reported.

Imran Khan said this while addressing senior PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan in Islamabad. Babar Awan briefed Imran on ongoing legal cases and discussed the August 13 rally.

The PTI leader said no one can stop an immediate general election. Soon they would realize, whoever had a misunderstanding in this regard, he said. He said the masses would not back down from demanding a general election now.

Babar Awan said that the group of people who were defeated in the political arena were running away from elections. No matter what the incompetent 11 of Showbaaz do, we will fight against them, he said.

He said the fake cases and fake investigations could not become a public narrative. Now the PTI would win with a two-thirds majority, he argued.

On August 4, former Prime Minister Imran said the nation has embarked on a journey in which it will achieve true freedom.

Addressing public rallies at F-9 Park in Islamabad and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi via video link to protest the ECP’s verdict against the PTI in a foreign funding case , Imran Khan had asked if the ECP knows how fundraising takes place abroad.

He had said that in the US, UK and other countries, political fundraising takes place at events where tables are bought by people and the money goes to the party . He also said that the masses should know why the other two parties did not need fundraising.

If you see the ECP’s verdict, it implies that overseas fundraising is foreign funding. Second, remittances sent by Pakistanis abroad are also foreign funding, he said.

The head of the PTI had said that limited liability companies (LLCs) had been set up in the United States to legally raise money even for a political party and that the companies named by the ECP were the PTI’s own companies established abroad.

