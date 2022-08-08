Can Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election? Here’s what the latest Straw polls and betting odds say





Former President Donald Trump has not officially announced his entry into the race for the 2024 presidential election. If Trump decides to run, he could be considered the frontrunner based on the results of the recent straw poll and betting site odds.

What happened: Recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll results show Trump receiving 69% of the vote from about 1,000 attendees. That beat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who got 24% of the vote. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also got 2% of the vote, with all other candidates getting 1% or less of the vote.

Trump received a 99% approval rating in the straw poll.

The straw poll shows Trump having the same support as a similar July 2021 poll, when the former president received 70% of the vote. A mock CPAC poll from February 2022 showed Trump getting 59% of the vote.

Another poll that asked participants who would be the candidate of choice without Trump’s candidacy saw DeSantis get 65% of the vote, followed by Donald Trump Jr at 8%, Cruz at 6% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. receiving 5% of the votes. .

Why it matters: The fictional CPAC poll is often used as an indicator of where GOP voters stand. Poll shows Trump still in the lead despite many pointing fingers at DeSantis, who has had vocal support from the likes of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, as a strong contender against Trump and in the general election .

The mock poll results also match what the 2024 presidential election betting odds are saying. Current President Joe Biden has seen his approval rating drop due to many factors, including inflation, the economy and age.

As a result, Republicans are favored to win the election at Bet365 betting site. At Bet365, both Trump and DeSantis are listed at odds of +275. Biden is ranked third with odds of +650, followed by Gavin Newsomat +1200, Kamala Harris at +1400 and Mike Pence at +1400.

In June, Trump was the frontrunner on the site at +240, followed by Biden at +500 and DeSantis at +550. The new odds show betting on Biden has dropped and bettors expect a close race between Trump and DeSantis.

Betting exchange company PredictIt, which offers a $1.00 payout to winners of certain outcomes, lists the contestants as follows:

Asset: 28 cents

DeSantis: 27 cents

Biden 20 cents

Harris: 7 cents

Since Benzinga last shared the PredictIt odds, Trump and DeSantis remain the same and Biden has gone from 22 cents to 20 cents. Harris also fell 9 cents to 7 cents.

The news that Trump was planning to run for president comes as his media company Trump Media & Technology Group is going public through SPAC’s merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

The company has provisions in place that show Trump will still own the company even if he runs for public office or is convicted of a criminal crime.

