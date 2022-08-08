Politics
Approving interpretation after Ganjar-Erick joins Jokowi for a relaxed walk
Governor of Central Java Pranowo Reward suddenly appeared in the middle of the president’s agenda Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Ganjar was seen accompanying Jokowi on the Car Free Day (CFD) on Jalan Slamet Riyadi, Solo on Sunday (08/07/2022).
Besides Jokowi and Ganjar, the Minister of Public Enterprises Eric Thohir seen attending the event. The interpretation of Jokowi’s signal to “endorse” Ganjar and Erick to run for the 2024 presidential candidate has also emerged.
Jokowi approves of Ganjar and Erick?
Jokowi’s movements around 2024 are often associated with signals of approval or support. Does Jokowi currently support Ganjar-Erick?
Indonesia’s Executive Director of Political Parameters Adi Prayitno said Jokowi’s closeness to Ganjar could not be separated from his support for the presidential bid at the pro-Jokowi national working meeting (Projo), in last May. “Everyone knows that these two characters are quite close. Although denied, Jokowi was linked to his support of Ganjar during the Projo event some time ago,” Adi said when contacted on Sunday ( 08/07/2022).
However, Adi saw that it wasn’t just Ganjar who was seen in Jokowi’s ring. He mentioned other personalities namely Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Economy Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.
“The problem is that it’s not just Ganjar who is always associated with Jokowi, lately there are so many personalities around Jokowi who are associated with 2024 who seem to want to be considered ‘the people of Jokowi’. There’s Prabowo, Erick, Airlangga, and Sandi,” he said.
Adi said Jokowi’s code of closeness to his ministers is common. Even so, Adi saw that the public believed that Jokowi would not have a different choice of the champion who would be promoted by the PDI-P (PDIP). According to Adi, figures outside the PDIP do not have much hope.
“Jokowi’s proximity code with several personalities who may advance to 2024 is a normal case. Because they are all Jokowi’s men except Anies and AHY. Anyway, although Jokowi is always associated with the proximity of many personalities, the public believes that Jokowi will be no different in the choice of the champion who will be carried PDIP”, he said.
“Others outside the PDI-P shouldn’t expect much. Regardless of the title, Jokowi is a true PDIP cadre who cannot forget history,” he said.
Ganjarist volunteer on Approval
Ganjar volunteer Ganjarist spoke about Jokowi’s signal of approval to Ganjar around the political year 2024. Ganjarist felt that the closeness of the two had become an open secret.
“It’s an open secret, Pak Jokowi’s relationship with Pak Ganjar is very close,” ganjarist chief Eko Kuntadhi said when contacted on Sunday (08/07/2022).
Eko felt that the closeness of Jokowi and Ganjar was not only related to relations within the government. According to Eko, Jokowi and Ganjar have a personal closeness.
“Closeness is not just the relationship between the president and the governor. But Pak Jokowi personally and Mas personally. When they meet, their body language is warm,” Eko said.
Furthermore, Eko felt that the unity could be interpreted as a signal of Jokowi’s approval or support for Ganjar to run as a presidential candidate in 2024. Eko said that Jokowi often uses symbolic language in the political communications. Even so, he’s not surprised if Ganjar is also on Jokowi’s agenda to conduct Solo CFDs.
“Can this closeness be interpreted as an endorsement of Pak Jokowi to Mas Ganjar? It is possible that people interpret this. We know that Pak Jokowi is a Solo person. He uses symbolic language a lot in his political communication,” did he declare.
“But if Mr. Jokowi’s CFD event is in Solo, it is natural that there is a Central Java Governor. Wong, indeed, whenever Mr. Jokowi comes back to Solo, Mas Ganjar is always accompanied, isn’t it,” he continued.
