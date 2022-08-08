





The West predicted a collapse of the dollar after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan



A photo: Official website of the President of the Russian Federation story news Sanctions against Russia in general and the Urals in particular Twitter users (blocked in the Russian Federation) supported the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to gradually shift gas payments to national currencies. The leaders of the two countries met on August 5 in Sochi. And then ? The end of the dollar dictatorship? It will be a huge step forward for Europe and the whole world in the cause of liberation from American hegemonic domination, wrote one of the users of the social network. Another user expressed a similar opinion. This lowers the dollar. Step by step, he writes. Another commentator said that the euro and the dollar will weaken because of the Russian ruble. The more countries use the ruble as a settlement currency, the weaker the euro and the dollar will feel, the user noted. According to a reader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cares about the needs of Turkish citizens, unlike other leaders. [ ] Erdogan is a wise president who knows the needs of his people and puts them above all else, another social media user said. Another reader backed Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies. He urged the Turkish president to convince NATO countries to switch to paying for gas in national currencies. "Carry on sir. [ ] Erdogan, bring all other European NATO countries to your side, the reader wrote. Erdogan and Putin held talks in Sochi on August 5, the countries' leaders agreed on a partial payment for gas in rubles, media reported. It was also reported that Erdogan wanted to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

