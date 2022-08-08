McConnell beats Trump in NATO vote





Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) scored a victory Wednesday when the Senate, including 48 of the 50 Republican chambers, voted overwhelmingly to admit Finland and Sweden into NATO.

The resolution, which cleared the chamber in a 95-1 bipartisan vote, was a top priority for the Republican leader, who wanted to send a signal about the direction of a GOP that had drifted into isolationism under the former President Trump.

Trump throughout his presidency has been a critic of NATO. It was part of the America First agenda that rippled through parts of the GOP base after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but also divided Republican office holders.

McConnell visited war-torn Ukraine with a congressional delegation in May and stopped in Finland and Sweden during the trip. During the debate about integrating these countries into NATO, he argued that it made the United States stronger, not weaker.

The GOP leader definitely won the battle, even though he lost Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), the only member of either party in the Senate to vote no.

Even more striking, the senses. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) both changed in their votes. The two were the only senators to vote against resolutions in 2017 and 2019 adding Montenegro and North Macedonia to NATO respectively.

On Finland and Sweden, the two libertarian-leaning legislators took a different position: Lee voted for the resolution and Paul voted present.

There’s a real, dangerous world out there, and it’s very easy to talk about American isolationism or American restraint or American disengagement from the world, and then it’s a whole other matter to vote for that. And I think that’s, you know, what we’ve seen with Senator Paul and Senator Lee not voting against Sweden and Finland joining NATO, said Luke Coffey, senior researcher at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, at The Hill.

Hawley argued in the Senate and in an op-ed that the United States should not focus on expanding security engagements in Europe because the biggest foreign adversary America faces is China. He had supported the addition of North Macedonia to NATO in 2019.

Trump repeatedly criticizes McConnell, who lambasted the former president for his actions leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in a floor speech shortly after the president’s impeachment trial. McConnell tends to avoid publicly criticizing Trump, but there’s no doubt the two have different views on various policy issues, even though there are ways to align.

NATO and foreign policy have generally been one of the areas of division.

Trump has expressed grievances about the 30-member NATO bloc, calling it outdated and repeatedly grumbling that countries are not contributing enough money for shared defense costs. At some point during his presidency, he is said to have advocated for the withdrawal of the United States from NATO.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, McConnell openly admitted he was worried about the Trump-fueled isolationist wing of the party.

The only thing that worried me, especially at that time, was that kind of growing isolationist sentiment within the party, to some degree, expressed by President Trump, he told The Associated Press. in an interview.

In remarks on the Senate floor that day, the Republican leader did not hold back from addressing potential opposition to the resolution.

If a senator is looking for a valid excuse to vote no, I wish him luck, McConnell said. This is a national security slam dunk that deserves unanimous bipartisan support.

A separate amendment clarifying congressional war powers in the context of NATO’s collective defense clause also did not receive widespread support from the GOP.

Only 10 Republicans, including his sponsor, Paul, voted for the revision, pointing out that Section 5 does not override Congress’s constitutional authority to declare war.

Not all Republicans see the votes as a sign that the GOP is moving away from the mantra of the MAGA America First movements.

Republican strategist Doug Heye told The Hill that while the NATO vote was encouraging, existing cracks in GOP support for Ukraine could deepen as the Russian invasion drags on.

I still don’t think we know, you know, what direction the Republican Party is going in foreign policy, Heye said.

While that vote was overwhelming, there have been other votes, you know, on Ukraine funding or threats about the upcoming Ukraine funding vote, which suggest that there are cracks there, he added.

The Senate in May passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in an 86-11 vote, with all opposition coming from the Republican Party. Hawley, Paul and Lee were all among those who voted no. On the House side, 57 Republicans opposed the supplement.

Heye said that while the coalition of Republicans that opposed Ukraine funding in the past wasn’t big enough to garner a vote, the existence of the group and the possibility of it taking a stand against future issues are enough to give pause in the prediction of the stranger. political trajectory of the GOP.

He is far from the only Republican from this point of view.

I don’t think it’s growing, I don’t think it’s shrinking. I think it’s always been there, James Carafano, vice president of foreign policy and national security at the Heritage Foundation, told The Hill.

He argued that Trumps America First philosophy has been confused with the anti-interventionist movement, saying Trump’s creed is based on the belief that US foreign policy should be rooted in national interests.

Winners and losers of Democratic tax, health care and climate change bill Watchdog sounds alarm over bombing of Ukrainian nuclear power plant

It just goes to show it’s there because you had a senator who had a personal commitment to it and he wanted to express it, Carafano said of the party’s isolationist wing. It’s part of the patchwork of the Republican movement. He always will be.

At the same time, the bipartisan vote to add Finland and Sweden to NATO pushed back on that philosophy and was a victory for McConnell.

This reflects the general bipartisan consensus that NATO is a crucial part of US foreign policy, Carafano said.

