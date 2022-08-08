Politics
Chhattisgarh Cm Baghel seeks extension of GST compensation, Punjab's Mann Bats for Msp
From the “vocal for local” initiative to technology to GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on several topics while chairing the seventh meeting of the NITI Aayog board on Sunday. The chief ministers of several states also participated in the meeting. Read on to find out what they demanded when meeting PM Modi.
Chairing the seventh meeting of the NITI Aayog Board of Trustees on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all states to focus on promoting trade, tourism and 3T technology to reduce imports and increase exports.
He said rapid urbanization can become India’s strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, seamless service delivery and improved quality of life for every citizen.
Advocating for the ‘vocal for local’ initiative, he said: ‘We should encourage people to use local products wherever possible… ‘Vocal for local’ is not a party agenda individual policy but a common goal.”
Prime Minister Modi has also focused on modernizing agriculture, livestock and food processing to help the country become self-sufficient and a world leader in the agricultural sector. India must “focus on modernizing agriculture, livestock and food processing to become self-sufficient and become a world leader in the agricultural sector,” PTI news agency said, citing a statement. official.
The Council, the supreme body of NITI Aayog, comprises all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and several Union Ministers. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting in strong protest against the Centre’s current “discriminatory” trend towards states.
Chhattisgarh
When a nationwide GST encompassed 17 central and state levies from July 1, 2017, it was decided that states would be compensated for any lost revenue from the new tax for five years, he said, adding that the deadline ended on June 30 of this year.
Baghel also demanded reimbursement of expenses of Rs 12,000 crores for the central security forces deployed for the eradication of Naxal. He also called for the revision of the royalty rate on major minerals, including coal, and also demanded the return of deposits in the new pension scheme for the benefit of employees.
He said MGNREGA should be implemented in rural areas close to cities and in cities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.
Punjab
“We have made suggestions… India will chair the G20 from December 1; I have proposed the name of Amritsar before EAM Jaishankar as the place where all the meetings will be held. We will showcase our culture,” he said. He added, “It’s a pity that no one has come from Punjab in the last three years.”
The Prime Minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog. Generally, a full board meeting takes place every year. The meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first board meeting was held on February 8, 2015.
Jharkhand
“This year, the state has so far recorded 50% rainfall deficit, with less than 20% of the paddy planting target achieved. Jharkhand is heading towards a drought situation,” the statement said citing the CM.
He also requested the necessary instructions to facilitate the approval of the Kisan credit card by all banks. He further demanded a greater share of the mining revenue generated in Jharkhand.
Bengal
