Aspiring to the presidency, Jan Ethes memorizes 3 names of heads of state in the world





Jakarta, Insert Live – Jan Ethes Srinarendra is known as the grandson of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is broad-minded. The son of the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, even appeared in public from an early age to accompany his grandfather, Joko Widodo, to the head of the Indonesian state. One of Jan Ethes’ adorable moments that was recorded recently also allowed the audience to point out his intelligence.

Through an upload on President Joko Widodo’s YouTube account on Sunday (7/8), Jan Ethes was asked by the media team about his favorite sport for school readiness. Jan Ethes also replied that he had prepared books in preparation for his school. “(Already prepared) the book,” replied Jan Ethes. Then, Jan Ethes answered about his future goals. “I want to be president,” explained Jan Ethes. “Like mbah,” he continued, surprising his grandfather, President Joko Widodo. Additionally, Jan Ethes mentioned the names of three presidents around the world that he had memorized. Such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “The President of Russia, Putin. Joe Biden (the President of the United States). The President of China, Xi Jinping,” explained Jen Ethes. Jokowi Jan Ethes/ Photo: Instagram/jokowi Jokowi Jan Ethes/ Photo: Instagram/jokowi Jan Ethes admitted that he knew all the names of the presidents of the world thanks to the explanations of his grandfather, President Joko Widodo. “It was Mbah who told me, so you know,” he concluded. (say/say)





Also watch the following video:







