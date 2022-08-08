



The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson held a belated wedding celebration last weekend and last week embarked on a honeymoon in Slovenia. The couple left behind their two children as they stayed at a five-star boutique hotel that focuses on ‘slowing down and aligning your pace with your inner balance’.

The world leader faced a lot of backlash on his return for leaving work early. During his absence, 15 Whitehall queries have gone unanswered while new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is also on a family holiday. The prime minister has been told to ‘continue to lead the country’ as he still has a month to go in the post and the country continues to struggle with the cost of living crisis with an absent chancellor and prime minister. Alan Mak, the Treasury Secretary told Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor that since May 10, “we have identified 15 calls for evidence or consultations which are closed, but which the government has not yet responded to”.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has backed both Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi, who is due to return to work later this week. The Business Secretary insisted the Prime Minister was ‘aware of what is going on’ although he admitted ‘I don’t know where Boris is’. Meanwhile, the Chancellor told Sky News: ‘The Chancellor of the Exchequer is still available. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said the UK is ‘pinning down under the Tories’ and the 15 Whitehall consultations are ‘just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the poor results of the conservative when it comes to keeping their promises.” READ MORE: A growing number of Americans want the incumbent prime minister to be their president

“We have a zombie government and a missing prime minister. The country deserves better in this time of national crisis. Mr Kwarteng insisted the Conservative Party is “absolutely focused on solving this problem”. A spokesman for the Prime Minister added that during his absence Mr Johnson would be ‘updated as required’ and that ‘the Deputy Prime Minister and, as always with a Cabinet government, other Ministers will be available to lend their support if necessary.

