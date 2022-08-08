Imran to outline his ‘counter-fascism’ strategy on August 13 – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Sunday that to counter the fascist government led by the coalition parties, he would announce a strategy to counter this fascism at a rally in the field parade in Islamabad on August 13.

In a tweet, the former prime minister said every era has its Yazids. He equated fascism with Yazidiat and called the rulers current Yazids.

He said Pakistan today faces fascism in the form of a government by a cabal of crooks and their masters brought to power by the US regime change plot. Will our people bow to this conspiracy in fear, or as a nation rise to the challenge? He asked.

Said the country is ruled by a cabal of crooks and their masters

The decision to organize what Mr Khan called the Azadi March a day before Independence Day was taken by PTI leaders on August 6.

Commenting on the upcoming rally at Parade Ground, PTI leader Ali Awan said the August 13 public meeting will pave the way for true independence.

Addressing members of Islamabad Regional Advisory Council, he affirmed that it will be the third time in Islamabad’s history that Parade Ground will be completely packed with people. Whenever only PTI has made this possible, he added.

Commenting on the party chairman’s decision to stand in the nine-seat by-election, Awan said the former prime minister had proven he could fight all his opponents on his own.

Opponents don’t have the courage to face Imran Khan and now they are trying to find technical reasons to prevent him from running. [elections] in nine seats. We are confident that Imran Khan will win all nine seats and set a record in the history of Pakistan, he said.

Posted in Dawn, August 8, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1703831/imran-to-spell-out-counter-fascism-strategy-on-aug-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos