Analysis: Lots of work to do in the new Papuan provinces – Opinion

On July 25, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo officially signed into law three laws establishing new Papuan provinces – South Papua, Central Papua and the Papua Highlands. have an impact on the next elections in 2024.

Deputy Home Secretary John Wemp Wetipo said the acting governors of the three provinces would be appointed from Tier I officials in the ministry. Although it appears that the government intends to appoint indigenous Papuans to lead the new provinces for the time being, there is currently only one Papuan official who meets the requirements, namely Velix Wanggai.

Komarudin Watubun, former chairman of the Special Committee for the Papuan Special Autonomy Act, urged the government to consider appointing Papuan civil servants currently serving in government agencies and institutions other than ministries to respect the special autonomy of Papua. He said appointing non-Papuans as leaders would only prove allegations that the government was mistreating Papua.

Moreover, Komarudin suggested that the government consider Papuan leaders with a distinguished track record of integrity and experience even if they were not civil servants. Wempi, a Papuan politician from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), had previously said that even a regional secretary from Papua – a Tier II official – would not be eligible for the interim governorship.

Whoever appoints the interim governors will face daunting challenges to put the new administration in place within three months of their inauguration. In addition, the appointing authority is to facilitate gubernatorial and legislative elections in 2024. It will have one year to do so, and interim governors will be subject to replacement when a new governor is elected. and a permanent deputy governor.

Separately, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said on Tuesday that the General Elections Act will not be revised to accommodate the new Papuan provinces for the upcoming elections. The government has not yet specified what legal mechanism it will use to bring the new provinces into the electoral system.

The creation of new administrative regions is accompanied by an increase in the number of electoral districts, as well as seats in the House of Representatives, the Council of Regional Representatives (DPD) and in the regional legislative assemblies (DPRD). According to the chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU), Hasyim Asy’ari, following a discussion with the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP), the new electoral districts will be settled in October. He said he hoped the government would complete the legal basis for the change by the end of the year or by February 2023 at the latest.

MRP Chairman Timothy Murib said the assembly, through its discussions with the KPU, sought to ensure that indigenous Papuan voters in 28 regencies and municipalities in Papua province retain their right to vote. A clear outline of all new electoral districts should be determined before the start of the nomination stage in May 2023.

What else

Amid these rapid changes, many Papuans remain opposed to the changes. Warpo Wefipo, field coordinator of the Papuan People’s Petition (PRP) protest held on July 29 in Jayapura, reiterated that Jakarta was imposing a unilateral agenda without ever consulting or involving the Papuans. He said this was first shown when the Papua Special Autonomy Act was amended last year and now with the formation of the three new provinces.

History repeats itself, with tensions over the formation of new administrative regions leading Papuans to demand a self-determination referendum. The government previously rejected such appeals in 2019, when Papuan students presented their demands outside the State Palace in Jakarta. This was followed by a series of riots that left people dead and many injured. That year, the United Nations finally rejected West Papua’s request for independence, signed by 1.8 million West Papuans.

Today, besides Jayapura, large-scale protests have also erupted in other parts of the region, including Sorong, Wamena, Paniai, Dogiyai, Nabire, Serui, Biak, Manokwari, Merauke and Yahukimo – some of which have the victims. The government, however, did not respond to these protests. Meanwhile, Weempi proposed that the inauguration of the three interim governors be held in the three regions, rather than in Jakarta. In the presence of the president, Wempi said the investiture ceremony would convey the good intentions of the government to improve the welfare of Papuans.

Wemp also said that following a recent visit to the three new Papuan provinces – where he mapped and observed government facilities and infrastructure – he drafted a “mini” regional budget (APBD) that the acting governors could use until December. Infrastructure readiness was also discussed by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in a restricted meeting, according to his spokesman Masduki Baidlowi.

What we heard

Following the formation of three new provinces in Papua, the Indonesian military (TNI) launched a preliminary study on the creation of a new military command (Kodam) overseeing the three new provinces. A source at army headquarters said: “We are preparing to conduct a feasibility study related to our plan to establish a new military command there.”

Part of the feasibility study will emphasize the need for military reforms that require the military to act as “a tool to win the hearts and minds of the Papuan people”. This plan is currently being reviewed by the Assistant Army Chief of Staff for Territorial Affairs, Major General Karmin Suharna.

Following the formation of West Papua Province in 2007, TNI established the Kasuari Military Command overseeing the province, in addition to the Cenderawasih Military Command overseeing Papua. Apart from the two regional military commands, TNI has also formed the third division of the Army’s Strategic Reserves Command based in Gowa, South Sulawesi. The division also covers Papua and West Papua.

To further gain the trust of the entire Papuan people, including pro-independence groups, a source said the local branch of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) has proposed that the former member of the rebel group Papuan is allowed to participate in regional elections as long as he pledges his loyalty to Indonesia, have never committed any crimes or been the subject of criminal investigations. “As part of the democratic mechanism, we will allow former members of the Papuan separatist group to participate in regional elections. They only have to fulfill administrative requirements such as possession of identity cards and loyalty to the state,” said a source quoting the head of the BIN office in Papua, Major General Gustav Agus.

There is no mention, however, whether local parties can contest elections in Papua, as happened in Aceh, where separatist rebels fought for independence until 2004.

