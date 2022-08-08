Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning gold at CWG 2022 and says ‘she is a world-class athlete who is admired for her skills’



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold medal in the women’s flyweight boxing event at the 2022 CWG. “Nikat Zareen is the pride of India. She’s a world-class athlete who is admired for her skills,” he said. He added that Zareen has shown great consistency in excelling in various tournaments. “Best wishes for his future endeavours,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Check the tweet: Nikhat Zareen is the pride of India. She is a world-class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she showed great regularity. Best wishes for his future projects. #Cheer4India @Neighbors pic.twitter.com/Wi6zRp26nU Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022 (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and insights from the social media world including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embedded directly from the social media account of the user and LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, and LatestLY assumes no responsibility in this regard.)

