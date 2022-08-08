Imran asks political leaders for NRO: Khuhro





LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Chairman, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said on Sunday that Imran Khan is now asking the leadership of the political parties for the NRO not to file and for the elections to be held on time, but how could Imran Khan receive the NRO after the foreign funding case was proven against him?

Khan is the man to face the investigation and he can no longer avoid disqualification in the foreign funding case, Khuhro told a news conference at the Larkana Press Club. He alleged that millions of dollars in the form of foreign funding had been transferred to the accounts of President Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail and other PTI leaders and that these accounts had been hidden while receiving funding prohibited by a political party was a crime.

Khuhro said that after the transfer of foreign funds to Arif Alvi’s account, Arif Alvi should step down as president and be investigated. He said that Imran Khan’s demonstration in front of the Electoral Commission had failed and that the call for the August 13 demonstration was also an attempt to put pressure on the institutions.

The PPP senator said that the chief minister of the KPK PTI, who spoke of American conspiracy, met the American ambassador, which proved that Imran Khan was a collection of contradictions. He said that Imran Khan, who used to talk about not following anyone’s dictation, had now proven himself by talking about appointing the chief election commissioner at the behest of the establishment.

He said foreign PTI donors are now demanding Imran Khan to return their money and after Fauzia Kasuri was accused of spending two lakh dollars received from Canada on social works by Imran Khan and he should also report to the nation on this.

Khuhro asked that when the founders of Pakistan including Khuwaja Nazimuddin, Ayub Khuhro, Qazi Fazalullah, Pir Elahi Bakhsh, Hussain Shaheed Suhrwardi and others can be disqualified then why not Imran Khan? He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life in the Panama case for failing to collect a salary from his son’s business, then after evidence came out in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan s turned out to be a criminal of the nation besides not being Sadiq. and Amin, therefore, he could no longer escape disqualification.

He said that on the one hand, PTI members had resigned from the National Assembly while on the other hand, other PTI members including Muhammad Mian Soomro were sending their leave requests to the President. He said the Chief Minister of Punjab was not from PTI but from Q-League, while in KPK the government was a coalition of PTI-FATA and others.

He said the federal government had the majority and the legislation was being passed in parliament, while the PTI had nothing to do but sow chaos in the country. He said Imran Khan disrupted politics but we saved the country after taking tough decisions by uniting 13 political parties.

He said that the federal government had the power to send illegal alien refugees back to their countries and that the organization created for the registration of these illegal immigrants also seemed asleep, so the report on the exact number of aliens n didn’t happen. Therefore, he added, the NADRA organization should do a better job soon to collect accurate statistics on the matter.

