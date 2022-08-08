Five major Trikiye banks will adopt the Russian payment system





Trkiye Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi earlier this week. Following his meeting with Putin, Turkish President Erdogan said that five Turkish banks have adopted the Russian Mir payment system. The two presidents met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There are serious developments regarding the work Trkiye banks are doing on Russia’s Mir card, Erdogan said, according to Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency. Trikiye’s president said it would bring relief to both Russian tourists and Turkey. Erdogan said the payment in rubles would be a source of financial support for Turkey and Russia. The central bank governors of the two countries also met during the visit. Erdogan said partial payment in rubles will be made for natural gas deliveries during his talks with Putin. Trkiye has expressed opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but he has not joined the United States and Europe in joining the sanctions. It also continues to import energy from Russia. In 2021, Trkiye received a quarter of its crude oil imports and around 45% of its natural gas deliveries from Russia. Russia also provided Trkiye when it needed foreign exchange liquidity when it transferred billions of dollars to Rosatoms’ Turkish subsidiary to complete a nuclear power plant being built on the Mediterranean coast. Turkish President will visit Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. The plant became the center of controversy after Russian state-owned Rosatom removed a prominent Turkish commentator. Erdogan said neither nation would accept a delay in completing the plant. He also said Turkish ministries were trying to bet on a deal to allow Russian grain exports. There are several hundred ships stranded along the Black Sea ports. Ukraine shipped grain for the first time since the Russian invasion on Aug. 1, and three more shipments left Ukrainian ports last week. Three ports Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny are three Ukrainian ports that have been reopened to facilitate the transportation of Ukrainian grain. The Joint Coordination Center is being set up in Istanbul where grain from ships is inspected before leaving for Ukraine. Read it Recent news and recent news here

