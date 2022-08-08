Politics
The Future of China’s Belt and Road Lies in the Middle East
The Chinese project of the century is undergoing profound changes.
Less than a decade ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to connect China to Eurasia through vast sea and land trade routes. Despite the grand rhetoric of the BRI physically linking the global economy to Beijing, the goals of the initiatives are simple.
The BRI is a Chinese investment platform that employs Chinese capital in infrastructure projects in emerging markets for geopolitical gains. Remarkably, this investment strategy is now shifting away from traditional countries like Russia and African countries to focus on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.
Critics have argued that the BRI is a form of debt trap diplomacy by any other name. Theeconomic sagaunfolding in Sri Lanka lends weight to these arguments. Yet this narrow focus misses the broader geopolitical dimensions of the BRI’s true goals.
Like many rich countries around the world, China will always engage in predatory lending. This is how the global economy works. What is more interesting is how the BRI became a vehicle for Chinese geopolitical influence and how that influence shifted to focus on the Middle East.
The countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council have been on theofficial listBRI countries since its inception, but they were not the focus of the initiative in its early stages. This is partly because GCC countries do not need access to cheap Chinese credit like some countries in Africa and East Asia.
In addition to being vital connection points for trade in emerging markets, the GCC’s role in the BRI has always focused on regional partners, construction projects and energy.
From the perspective of the Gulf regions, the BRI is a vital support link for allied countries such as Pakistan and Egypt. China has played a pivotal role through the BRI in the Gwadar Port and Pipeline Project in Pakistan as well as the Suez Canal Zone Development Project in Egypt.
In recent years, the Chinese have become more aggressive in their interest in the Middle East, particularly the Gulf region. When Saudi Aramco was exploring various ways to become a publicly traded company, Chinese investors (some of whom were government-backed) were ready to buy large stakes in the economy. We will return to the reasons why this interest belied deeper objectives.
BIS investments have recently increased in Saudi Arabia as China has reduced its investments in other countries such as Russia. The Financial Timesreported last monththat BIS spending in Russia fell to zero, with no new deals taking place in the first half of 2022. During the same period, Beijing closed deals worth $5.5 billion in Saudi Arabia.
The full scope of these deals is unclear, as not all have been made public, but analysts believe many focus on energy resources.
This change reveals how China will use the BRI in the future and the extent of Beijing’s long-term ambitions in the Middle East.
The rapid reallocation from Russia to other parts of the world demonstrates the flexibility of the BRI. It is not a monolithic investment vehicle that resists change. On the contrary, BIS capital can be easily diverted based on geopolitical considerations.
In this case, Russia is at the mercy of Western sanctions stemming from the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States are anything but warm. Sensing an opportunity to solidify its position in the region, Beijing redirected BRI funding to ride the geopolitical tides.
Instead of thinking of the BRI as a way to connect the global economy to China, perhaps we need to think of the BRI as a way for China to export its geopolitical will to the rest of the world.
With the end of its combat mission in Iraq and the complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, the United States is withdrawing its interests in the Middle East. US President Joe Bidens’ recent trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel revealed lukewarm US interest in the region. China has long sought to gain a significant foothold in the Middle East in its battle with the United States for global hegemony.
The ultimate achievement of this goal will be to disrupt the US dollar-dominated global oil trade. This is one of the reasons why China was interested in a major stake in Saudi Aramco early on. Although that bid fell through, the BRI’s recent investment push into China just as the US is pulling away from the region will surely bring Beijing’s goal closer.
China’s long-term plans to replace the United States as the world’s superpower are no secret. Just follow BRI funding for clues as to what Beijing will do next.
