To listen! Luhut brings the latest on Tesla’s investment in RI





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, gave the latest news on plans by Tesla, an electric car manufacturer from the United States (US), to invest in electric batteries in Indonesia . Speaking during an exclusive dialogue in the economic update segment of CNBC’s Squawk Box program on Monday (8/8/2022), Luhut admitted that talks between the Indonesian government and Tesla are still ongoing. . ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “We are still in constant communication with Tesla as Tesla is still busy with internal affairs, Twitter issues,” Luhut said. However, Luhut claimed that Tesla had signed a cooperation contract with one of the industries in the Morowali region. However, the former presidential chief of staff did not specify the company in question. “Already engage(involved) around US$5 billion,” Luhut said. Luhut pointed out that the Indonesian government has no significant obstacles in the negotiation process with Tesla. However, Luhut said, the internal problems faced by Elon Musk’s company are currently considered more significant. Pictured: President Joko Widodo visited Space X in Boca Chica, USA on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The President arrived at Space X around 10:30 a.m. local time and was greeted by Elon Musk as the founder of Space X. (Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Joko Widodo visited Space X in Boca Chica, USA on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The President arrived at Space X around 10:30 a.m. local time and was greeted by Elon Musk as the founder of Space X. (Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) “As I said earlier, there is their domestic problem, I don’t want to interfere either. Our communication is still going on. He doesn’t have much choice, we’ll see,” he said. Explain. Previously, Chairman Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the contents of the conversation when he met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at his factory last May. At the meeting, Jokowi explained a number of reasons why Tesla should invest in Indonesia, including to facilitate the supply chain from upstream industry to downstream production of electric vehicles. “We’ve had a lot of discussions, including how Tesla can build its industry from upstream to downstream, starting with the foundry, then building the cathode and precursor industry, building batteries for VE, by building lithium batteries. [dan] then the vehicle factory. Everything is in Indonesia, because it is very effective. That’s what I’m proposing,” Jokowi told CNBC International a while ago. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, has abundant reserves of tin, copper, nickel, cobalt and bauxite, some of which are key materials for electric vehicle batteries. “We want to build an industrial ecosystem for lithium batteries,” Jokowi said. Jokowi told Elon Musk that Tesla could base its entire supply chain domestically. Musk took concrete steps, namely sending a team to Indonesia six weeks ago. “To check the nickel potential, to check the environmental aspects, but the car-related team hasn’t come yet.” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Responding to Jokowi’s invitation, Elon Musk flies to Indonesia in November (cha/cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/tech/20220808102526-37-361860/simak-luhut-bawa-kabar-terbaru-soal-investasi-tesla-di-ri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos