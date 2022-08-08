IAN Blackford has demanded Boris Johnson return from vacation and recall Parliament as cost of living warnings mount.

The SNP leader’s call to Westminster comes after the Bank of England announced the biggest interest rate hike in 27 years last week and said the UK was heading for more than a year of recession under the weight of galloping inflation.

Part of the crisis is due to soaring energy bills which are expected to reach an average of 4,000 a year by the end of next year after regulator Ofgem said it would update the price cap every three months, instead of every quarter, contributing to a 13% rise in inflation in October.

Mr Blackford demanded immediate action after UK ministers said no new measures would be introduced until a new Prime Minister takes office after the end of the Conservative leadership race between the Business Secretary foreigners Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on September 5.

Business Secretary Kwasi Karteng admitted on Friday that it will take more than a month before ministers can introduce measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

Mr Kwarteng, who is backing Ms Truss to become the next Tory leader and prime minister, said he expected a new prime minister to introduce a support package in an emergency budget, but that could not occur only after the start of the works.

But Mr Blackford said the timetable was simply not enough and demanded that Parliament be recalled immediately so that it could debate the additional help needed.

Every day people wake up to warnings that the Tory-induced cost of living crisis is spiraling out of control – with each report more worrying than the last. Yet the British prime minister is missing, Mr Blackford said.

Boris Johnson may be about to leave – and rightly so – but for now he is still Prime Minister, with a duty to protect the people who live here. He needs to come out of hiding and call Parliament back immediately so MPs can get around the table to figure out how best to support people through this cost of living crisis.

Mr Blackford added that people cannot wait another several weeks for the next Prime Minister to be installed for financial support and need help now.

He continued: If Boris Johnson fails to do the right thing by recalling Parliament and providing additional targeted support to those hardest hit by this crisis, then he must immediately transfer powers to Holyrood so that we can help people in Scotland.

Or better yet, he could respect democracy and grant an order under Article 30 so that we can escape this incompetent and disconnected Tory government for good and do what is best for Scotland with the full powers of l ‘independence.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also weighed in on the row over the cost or living crisis and demanded that the Conservative government present an emergency budget before a financial time bomb in October pushes millions out of exhausted people.

A new report commissioned by the former Labor leader, who guided the UK through the 2008 financial crisis, has suggested government aid has failed to meet household needs. He demanded that the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss agree to emergency measures this week.

Writing in The Observer, he said: A financial time bomb will explode for families in October as a second fuel price hike in six months sends shockwaves through every household and pushes millions into the edge of the abyss.

A few months ago, Jonathan Bradshaw and Antonia Keung of York University estimated that a 54% increase in fuel prices in April would lead to fuel poverty for 27 million people in 10 million households.

Today, 35 million people in 13 million households – an unprecedented figure of 49.6% of the UK’s population – are at risk of energy poverty in October.

Mr Brown said that if an agreement was not drafted by Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, Parliament should be recalled to force them to do so.

The former Labor chancellor suggested the country had reached a dangerous point, telling BBC Radio 4’s World At One: I feel like this was at a time when a lot of the gains of the 30 or 40 years have been lost, when people are forced into extreme poverty in a way that I never expected to happen again in my lifetime. He lamented the vacuum created by the fact that Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was on vacation and the Conservative leadership candidates were on the campaign trail.

At the center of government, there is not enough thought given to the major social crisis, the biggest issue facing the coming weeks.

The new report, by Professor Donald Hirsch of Loughborough University, found that support for low-income households has failed to offset the losses they face amid the cost of living crisis , with some families up to 1,600 worse off per year. The extra 1,200 offered to the poorest in society this year will fail to compensate for the severe hits to their incomes from October 2021 to October 2022, according to the analysis.

The loss of the 20-week benefit increase, an annual increase not in line with inflation forecasts and a jump in the energy cap will mean that the most disadvantaged families will not be able to close the gap. This is because the lump sum payments offered by the government do not take into account the different sizes and needs of different households, he says.

A couple with three children again lose almost as much from rising prices as they did when the Universal Credit increase was cut last year. And the loss for an unemployed couple with two children is nearly 1,300, or 1,600 if higher inflation for poorer households is taken into account, the report said.

A government spokesperson said: We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we have acted to protect Britain’s eight million most vulnerable families with at least 1,200 direct payments this year, with additional support for retirees and those applying for disability benefits.

Through our $37 billion support package, we’re also saving the typical employee over $330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing those on Universal Credit to keep over $1,000 of what they earn and cut fuel tax by 5 pence, saving a typical family 100.