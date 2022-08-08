Pakistani politics based on an element of revenge; Imran last victim





Politics in Pakistan is based on an element of revenge which often tends to make the creator or supporter of a particular law the victim of his own doing. This vicious political circle has affected the lives and careers of several prominent politicians in the country and is now said to haunt former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The charges against Khan in the Toshakhana case are far more complex than they appear and are of serious concern to the former prime minister. Although at first glance the case may not appear to be part of a major corruption scandal involving the embezzlement of millions of dollars of public funds, it nevertheless rests on a principled position adopted by the Supreme Court on the need for income to be declared by politicians, including prime ministers.

In the case of Nawaz Sharif, the Supreme Court banned him from participating in national politics for life, which also led to his removal from the post of Prime Minister. In the Sharif case, he was accused of failing to declare a certain amount he was due to receive (but had not yet received) from certain sources. The first part of the Supreme Court’s statement in the case had stated: “It is hereby declared that having failed to disclose his unwithdrawn claims constituting assets from XYZ sources in his filed nomination materials for the held in 2013, Sharif remains disqualified from being a Member of Parliament under Article 62(1)F of the Constitution.”

It should be noted that in the Nawaz Sharif case, even though he had not received the said amount, the fact that he should have received it and that he had consciously avoided declaring it in the income statement before the election commission, led the Supreme Court to hand down what many in Pakistan’s legal fraternity considered a “controversial” and “harsh” decision. However, the fact remains that the decision was implemented and Nawaz Sharif was removed from office. Members of the PTI and PML-Q celebrated the occasion by appreciating the Supreme Court’s decision.

According to reports, Khan earned around PKR 36 million by illegally selling three watches given to him by foreign dignitaries to a local watch dealer. Apparently, Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister earned millions of rupees from these jewel class watches collectively worth over PKR 154 million. The watches were given to him by foreign rulers. The most expensive watch, worth over PKR 101m, was apparently kept by Khan at 20% of its value after his government changed the Toshakhana rules and set the gift retention price at 50 % (not 20%) of its value. original value. Moreover, he did so without ever declaring the donations to the Electoral Commission and having them assessed.

While Nawaz Sharif was found ‘dishonest’ by the Supreme Court for not declaring an amount he did not receive, in Khan’s case he received a certain amount from the sale of gifts received by him during of his overseas tours and has not declared the same, poses an increasingly serious threat to Khan. The precedent thus set by the Supreme Court would be a challenge for Khan to overcome. The most sinister aspect of the Khan affair is that upon receiving the expensive gifts, he failed to declare them to the Toshakhana and kept them with him before disposing of them.

Khan had received most of the gifts in 2018 while traveling abroad and ideally should have reported them on the 2019 tax return. Similarly, he did not report the gifts received in 2019 on the statement of income. returns 2020, thus committing a serious act of “dishonesty” towards the nation and people of Pakistan.

Even though the Supreme Court’s decision against Nawaz Sharif has been considered “drastic” and “unusual” and has been criticized by the legal fraternity and political analysts, the fact remains that the Supreme Court’s decision is became a precedent and remains in place. Moreover, given that Nawaz Sharif had to renounce the post of Prime Minister and was banned for life from participating in the elections, based on this Supreme Court decision, there is no reason for the same standards do not apply in the case of Khan.

The Sharif brothers would ensure that Khan was not spared on this point, although Khan would try to exploit his base of support in the public domain to create strong opposition against the decision. The situation undoubtedly looks grim for Khan as his fate now rests in the hands of the judiciary and the establishment.

