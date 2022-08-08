Latest from Trump: Ex-president hints at 2024 presidential race again during speech in Texas





Former President Donald Trump hinted at a presidential race in 2024 while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

We will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again, the former US president said.

Mr Trump has left the door open for his presidential run through crowdfunding and rallies, without officially confirming his ambitions.

Yesterday former New Jersey governor and former adviser to Mr Trump Chris Christie opined that the former president was running for office again.

Am I convinced that Donald Trump will run for president? I am not convinced. I believe it’s a 50-50 hit right now whether he runs or doesn’t, Mr. Christie told ABCs This Week.

Meanwhile, at the CPAC conference, Mr Trump claimed that the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol and the alleged 2020 right-wing militia plan to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were both of bogus government conspiracies.

The sting they did involving Gretchen Whitmer was fake, as were those who instigated Jan. 6, Mr Trump said. It was a false agreement, false. It was a fake deal.

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says subpoenas from federal grand juries regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots imply a critical look at Donald Trump and those around him immediately.

In an interview with CBS News on Friday, Mr. Barr also called the delivery of the subpoenas a significant event.

Last week, the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed former White House attorney Pat Cipollone and his senior deputy Patrick Philbin, suggesting further investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Justice.

1659935378Fifty-fifty shot Trump will run for president in 2024, says Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said there was an even chance that Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024.

The ex-governor and former adviser to Mr. Trumps 2016 campaign never entered the chaotic Trump White House or the administration at large, but remained largely supportive of the president and his policies until to January 6.

He has since remained a vocal critic of Mr Trump, blaming him for inspiring the deadly riot that engulfed Congress.

He joined ABCs This Week on Sunday and posited that it was as likely that Donald Trump would not run in the 2024 election cycle as he would run.

Am I convinced that Donald Trump will run for president? I am not convinced. I believe it’s 50-50 right now whether he runs or doesn’t, Mr. Christie said.

His remarks accompany the former president hinting that he was considering planning another bid for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas this weekend.

1659934213Trump says Jan 6 riots and plot against Gretchen Whitmer were fake

Donald Trump claimed during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and the alleged 2020 right-wing militia plan to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were both bogus government conspiracies.

The sting they did involving Gretchen Whitmer was fake, as were those who instigated Jan. 6, Mr Trump said. It was a false agreement, false. It was a fake deal.

Gretchen Whitmer was in less danger than the people sitting in this room right now, it seems to me, Mr. Trump added.

1659933805Trump begs supporters for donations to help him sue CNN

More than a week after threatening to sue CNN, Donald Trump has asked his supporters on his mailing list to contribute money to help him fight his lawsuit against the outlet.

Mr. Trump said late last month that he would sue CNN and other outlets for dismissing his allegations of voter fraud.

In a 282-page letter the former attorney for US presidents sent to CNN chief Chris Licht last month, the attorney argued the cable network had defamed Mr. Trump, calling him a liar for his unproven allegations of voter fraud and consistently fueled a narrative that denounced the president. Trumps legitimacy and competence.

Reports by Vishwam Sankaran.

1659930239

Welcome to The Independents live blog on all things Donald Trump and politics in the United States.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 August 2022 04:43

